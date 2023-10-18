"I can only see him getting better and better" - Jermaine Pennant claims Liverpool star is showing glimpses of Steven Gerrard

Liverpool's summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai has won the hearts of many with his eye-catching displays since moving to Anfield in the summer. Such has been his brilliance that former Arsenal forward Jermaine Pennant can't help but liken him to Reds icon Steven Gerrard.

Dominik Szoboszlai joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in a deal worth €70 million back in July. He has made 11 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side so far, recording two goals to his name.

Expand Tweet

The Hungarian recently got English fans on their feet as he scored a thunderous strike against Leicester City in the EFL Cup in September. Interestingly, the midfielder has inherited Steven Gerrard's iconic #8 jersey at Liverpool and Jermaine Pennant can already see similarities in their skill set.

“You know, Salah has been there every season, that’s the norm, but Szoboszlai he’s come in and he has the number 8 jersey which brings a lot of pressure and he has taken to that," the former Premier League forward told The Mail.

"He’s stood up and you see glimpses of a little Stevie G in there, his goals, his strikes, his passing range. The engine on him, he doesn’t stop running, which is magnificent, he’s only just joined the club so once he settles more and more I can only see him getting better and better, so I think he’s been a fantastic addition to the squad,” Pennant added.

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that Dominik Szoboszlai has quickly established himself as a starter in Jurgen Klopp's side this season. The midfielder has started in each of the Reds' eight games in the Premier League so far, playing the full 90 minutes in all of them and amassing a whopping 720 minutes of playing time.

Can Dominik Szoboszlai follow in the footsteps of Steven Gerrard at Liverpool?

It is indeed a huge honor for Szoboszlai for fans to be likening him to a legendary figure like Steven Gerrard. However, any comparisons at this stage would be far-fetched and wouldn't help the Hungarian.

The 22-year-old does have a great potential. In addition to all the magnificent attributes he possesses, his ability to step up in tight games and make a difference for his side is what really sets him apart as a special talent.

Szoboszlai could be the next midfield maestro at Anfield but he should be allowed the time to develop into the best version of himself. Liverpool will be fighting on all fronts this season and will definitely need Szoboszlai to be at the top of his game to help the team.