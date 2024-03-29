"I can see him going to Manchester United" - Real Madrid legend's ex-teammate says he will become Red Devils' coach

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane has been backed by former teammate Julio Baptista to become Manchester United manager. The Brazilian believes the ex-Los Blancos boss is destined to coach in the Premier League someday as he praised his brilliance and experience.

Zinedine Zidane has been away from management since parting ways with Real Madrid back in 2021. With Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United currently looking uncertain, rumors have started linking the Frenchman with a switch to Old Trafford.

Expand Tweet

Speaking to Ladbrokes Fanzone, Julio Baptista, who shared the dressing room with the tactician during their playing days at the Santiago Bernabeu, named him the best player he's ever played with.

He said:

“Zidane was the best player I have ever played with. Playing with him and sharing a dressing room with him was very special. He is one the best in the world."

The Brazilian went on to tip the three-time Champions League winner (as a manager) to secure a move to Manchester United.

"I think he will be a Premier League manager someday," Baptista continued. "He is an incredible coach, with amazing experience having won the Champions League, so I can see that happening.

Expand Tweet

"I can see him going to Manchester United," the former Brazil and Real Madrid star added.

It is still unclear what the future has in store for Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman still has two months left to save his career at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils chasing a top four finish and FA Cup triumph.

Highlighting Manchester United's managerial options to replace Erik ten Hag

Manchester United certainly won't be short of options to replace Erik ten Hag should the parties end up parting ways this summer. If rumors are anything to go by, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team are already weighing multiple names.

Zidane is currently without a job and the opportunity to manage the biggest club in the Premier League could be attractive to the Frenchman. England boss Gareth Southgate has also been linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, the Red Devils could also take a look at former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel who will be available at the end of season after reaching an agreement with Bayern Munich to go separate ways in June.

That said, Erik ten Hag's men will be back in Premier League action this weekend when they take on Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium tomorrow (Saturday March 30).