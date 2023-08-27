"I can see it happening" - Ex-Liverpool star claims Mo Salah might end up leaving the club this summer amid interest from Al-Ittihad

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has refused to write off chances of the Reds' star forward Mohamed Salah potentially leaving the club this summer to move Saudi Arabia.

The Egyptian winger is the latest big-name to be linked with a mega-money offer from the Middle East this summer.

Salah is reportedly the subject of strong transfer interest from Saudi Arabian clubside Al-Ittihad, who themselves are prepared to sign the prolific forward this summer.

Reports as per Goal indicates that the Saudi-based club are also willing to make Salah one of the highest-paid players in the Saudi Arabian pro league. Figures, as quoted by Goal, suggest that the Egyptian could earn well up to £65 million per season in wages.

Although, Liverpool themselves are currently reluctant to selling their star forward this summer, but there are growing concerns that Salah, could eventually end up in Saudi Arabia this summer.

Aldridge also echoed similar sentiments, with Al Ittihad keen on offering a substantial transfer fee for the player, who turns 32, next year.

In his words, via [Sundayworld],

"Salah could be one of the next big names to take the crazy cash on offer in the Saudi league - but that would not be my biggest concern. The Reds have already lost Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the Saudi league and Salah is the kind of mega name they will want.

"Liverpool's star man will be 32 next summer and if he is offered £1million-a-week and the club get a good fee for him, I can see it happening.

It will be interesting to see if Salah will eventually ditch Liverpool in favor of a move to Saudi Arabia this summer. He still has two-years left on his £350,000 per-week contract with the Reds, after signing an extension in June last year.

Liverpool legend fears star player could also leave the Reds alongside Mohamed Salah

The Reds have already lost two players to Saudi Arabian clubs this summer and Salah, could possibly join the list, should a transfer to Al Ittihad materialze.

However, Aldridge is more worried about reports of Brazilian shot-stopper Alisson Becker being courted by Saudi Arabian clubs. Speaking via [Sundayworld], he said

"The bigger concern for me are the reports linking Alisson Becker with a move to Saudi Arabia. While Salah may be at the back end of his playing career, Alisson is still the best keeper in the world and would be hard to replace.

He continued:

"I like Caoimhin Kelleher and he is a fantastic No.2 for Liverpool. But Alisson is a class act and I hope the Saudis don't get their hands on him.