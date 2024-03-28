"I can see that happening" - Pundit backs Real Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane to take manager role at Manchester United in the future

Former Real Madrid striker Julio Baptista has backed his former Los Blancos teammate Zinedine Zidane to eventually take over at Manchester United.

The Red Devils are currently managed by Erik ten Hag, who's facing an uncertain future after a tough sophomore season. After finishing third last season, winning the EFL Cup and reaching the FA Cup final, Ten Hag's side have had 16 defeats across competitions this term.

That includes 11 in the league, where they are sixth in the standings, nine points off fourth-placed Aston Villa but with a game in hand. Having reached the FA Cup semifinal, Ten Hag is not in immediate danger of losing his job.

Nevertheless, his future is far from secured unless he wins the cup competition or returns to the Champions League. Zidane has been touted as one of the options for the hot seat at Old Trafford.

"Zidane was the best player I have ever played with," Baptista told Ladbrokes (via Metro). "Playing with him and sharing a dressing room with him was very special. He is one the best in the world."

The Brazilian said that he sees Zidane manage in the Premier League 'someday', most likely at United:

"I think he will be a Premier League manager someday. He is an incredible coach, with amazing experience having won the Champions League, so I can see that happening. I can see him going to Manchester United."

It's pertinent to note that Zidane has been out of management since his second stint at Los Blancos ended in the summer of 2021.

What's next for Real Madrid and Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United and Real Madrid have had contrasting campaigns. As mentioned earlier, United have struggled across competitions.

Having bowed out of Europe after finishing last in their UEFA Champions League group, the Red Devils will look to win the FA Cup, their only realistic chance of silverware. They're at action at Brentford on Saturday (March 30).

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are in the midst of a superb campaign. They are eight points clear at the top in La Liga with nine games to go and are also into the Champions League quarterfinals, where they play holders Manchester City next month.

Before that, though, Real Madrid take on Athletic Bilbao at home in the league on Saturday before hosting City nine days later in the Champions League.