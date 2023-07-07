"I can see him maybe moving on this summer" - Pundit claims he wouldn't be surprised if Liverpool superstar leaves club

Gabriel Agbonlahor thinks Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara could be on the move in the summer transfer market. The fact that the Spaniard has decided to take down the club's name from his social media bio is telling for Agbonlahor.

The Merseysiders are rebuilding their midfield, having already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig. Romeo Lavia has also been linked with a move from Southampton to Anfield.

Daily Mail has reported that the Reds are planning to sell Thiago. Agbonlahor has now shared his take on the same, telling Football Insider:

“He’s not guaranteed to start, so it wouldn’t surprise me if he did leave. But you know Liverpool need a bit more legs in that centre midfield so I can see him maybe moving on this summer."

He added:

“I don’t think he is finished, but the fact that he took Liverpool out of his social media profile’s could be very telling. He still has a lot to offer, but he is used to starting and after bringing in two midfielders alongside Henderson and Fabinho, it is unlikely that he will get any gametime.”

Thiago joined the Reds from Bayern Munich in 2020 and has since made 97 appearances for the club. While the 32-year-old is one of the craftiest midfielders in the world, he has struggled with fitness issues.

With Jurgen Klopp looking to build a fit and fresh midfield for next season, it won't be surprising if Thiago is compromised.

Bundesliga expert analyzed Dominik Szoboszlai's move to Liverpool

The Anfield giants triggered Dominik Szoboszlai's €70 million release clause to sign him from RB Leipzig. The Hungary captain arrives as one of the most highly-rated young midfielders in the world.

Bundesliga expert Raphael Honigstein shared his assessment of Szoboszlai. While analyzing the 22-year-old midfielder, Honigstein said (via Liverpool's official website):

"He's a very technical player, very easy on the eye, quite tall as well, so he looks imposing. He's always busy and good out of possession, very hard-working – something that he had to adapt when he moved to the Red Bull group – and he has a great shot with a lovely delivery from free-kicks."

Szoboszlai's technicality and shooting acumen are great attributes to have for any team. Whether the player can find his feet quickly in the Premier League and serve Liverpool remains to be seen.

