"I can see now why it gets hyped up" - Declan Rice on being involved in the PL title race after summer switch to Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has reflected on being involved in the Premier League title race in his first season at the club.

Rice joined the Gunners from West Ham United for a reported club-record £105 million fee in the 2023 summer. He has since performed really well, becoming an integral part of Mikel Arteta's side.

The north Londoners are currently leading the league table with 80 points from 35 matches. They lead second-placed Manchester City by a point but the Cityzens have a game in hand.

Rice has now shared his experience of playing in a title-challenging side, saying (via Arsenal Buzz on X):

"I said I wanted to play in the biggest games and compete for the biggest trophies. Now that I've been involved in a title race, I can see why it gets hyped up to and lived up to so much just because of the pressure that comes with it, the moments that get delivered."

Rice added:

"It's been everything I've wanted it to be. I've really, really enjoyed it, tried to take one game at a time and just express ourselves as a team. We're doing really well, just obviously three games to go that we need to focus on."

Rice has become a key player in the Gunners' midfield this season, often operating as a number 6, as well as a number 8. The England international has scored six goals and has provided nine assists in 48 appearances across competitions this season.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal are set to play Bournemouth in a Premier League home game on Saturday, May 4. With the season coming to a close soon, the Gunners have no room for error if they want to win the league.

Apart from that, Arteta's side will also need Manchester City to slip up for their title aspirations to come true for the first time in 20 years. Hence, the Bournemouth outing is a must-win for the Gunners. The good news is Arteta has his entire squad fit. The Spaniard recently announced that summer-signing Jurrien Timber has also fully recovered from his ACL injury.

Arsenal will then face Manchester United at Old Trafford on May 12 before hosting Everton in the final game of their season on May 19.