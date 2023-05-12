"I can only see one outcome" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Leicester vs Liverpool

BBC pundit Chris Sutton predicts a comfortable 3-1 victory for Liverpool against Leicester City in the Premier League. The game at the King Power Stadium is scheduled to take place on Monday (May 15).

Sutton believes that the Reds will have too much quality for a Leicester side currently struggling to get out of the relegation zone. Jurgen Klopp's side are on a six-match winning run in the league and have rekindled their hopes to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. They are just one point behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand.

In his prediction, Sutton pointed out Leicester's defensive vulnerabilities this season. He, hence, predicted the Reds to score three goals past them on Monday.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Chris Sutton was quoted as saying the following:

"The Foxes really need to start doing their talking on the pitch, but I think they are in for a tough night against a Liverpool side who have won six games in a row and have their eyes firmly on a Champions League spot. Liverpool are just relentless at the moment, and Leicester leak a lot of goals whoever they play because their defence is so bad."

He added:

"It should be an entertaining game because both teams are much better when they come forward, and I also think Dean Smith's side will score - but Liverpool will score more, and I can only see one outcome."

Leicester City are currently languishing in 18th place having amassed just 30 points this season with three games remaining in the season. The 2016 league champions are two points behind 17th-placed Everton.

Dean Smith's side face top-four chasing Liverpool and Newcastle United in their next two games before ending their season with a home game against West Ham United.

How did Liverpool do against Leicester City earlier this season?

The Merseysiders secured a narrow 2-1 victory over Leicester City at Anfield on December 30. The Reds, however, did not score a single goal through any of their own players on that occasion.

Leicester defender Wout Faes, unfortunately, netted two own goals past his own goalkeeper to hand the hosts all three points on the night. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall did open the scoring for the Foxes in the fourth minute before Faes' two own goals at the 38 and 45-minute mark.

It is worth mentioning that the Reds have beaten Leicester City in each of their last two games in the Premier League. Dean Smith's side last beat the Merseyside outfit back in December 2021 (1-0). Current Atalanta attacker Ademola Lookman scored the solitary goal in that particular fixture at the King Power Stadium.

Poll : 0 votes