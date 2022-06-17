“I can see him playing a lot more” – Noel Whelan backs Manchester United star to get enough chances after ‘biggest name’ leaves Old Trafford

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has backed Donny van de Beek to succeed at Manchester United next season under Erik ten Hag, with Paul Pogba set to depart.

The Dutchman made only four appearances for the Red Devils last season before making a loan switch to Everton in January. He has struggled to capture his best form since completing a £35.7 million switch from Ajax in 2020, earning only 19 starts despite scoring on his debut.

Van de Beek failed to reignite his career with the Toffees too, returning to Old Trafford after the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. Whelan feels he could have a bigger role to play at the club in the upcoming campaign under Ten Hag, under whom he played at Ajax.

With Pogba set to depart the club on a free transfer, Whelan feels the vacancy in midfield could see the 25-year-old get more first-team opportunities. Speaking to Football Insider's Russell Edge, the former striker said:

“They’ve got Van de Beek, let’s not forget. He went out on loan – but he’s already worked under Ten Hag a lot. I can see him playing a lot more this season, that’s for sure.

He continued:

“They lost Pogba, who was probably the biggest name in that midfield area. You’d like to think they will go out and get that marquee player in midfield."

However, Manchester United failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League after finishing in sixth place following a catastrophic campaign. Whelan believes, that could be a stumbling block in signing a new talisman in the centre of the park. He added:

“But where are they going to get that player from when they’re playing in the Europa League? This is where getting that top-four status, just as Tottenham did, is so important for attracting the calibre of players you want.”

United begin their 2022-23 Premier League campaign on August 7 with a home game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manchester United set for massive rebuild this summer

Following their worst top-flight campaign in 30 years, winds of change are set to blow at Old Trafford as Manchester United are set for a massive rebuild. With some old guards such as Pogba, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic leaving, the squad clearout is already underway.

Ten Hag took charge of the club after the 2021-22 season ended, so fans are excited to see what he has got up his sleeve in terms of incoming transfers.

