“I can see them upset some teams” – Ex-USMNT star claims Gregg Berhalter’s team can ‘surprise the world’ at 2022 FIFA World Cup ahead of clash with England

Former USMNT striker Terrence Boyd has claimed that Gregg Berhalter's side could surprise the world at the 2022 FIFA World Cup ahead of their Group B clash with England.

The USMNT face the Three Lions on Friday, 25 November looking to pull off a shock against one of the stronger sides at the tournament in Qatar.

Berhalter's men kicked off their FIFA World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Wales.

Timothy Weah put the Stars and Stripes in front in the 36th minute but Gareth Bale equalized from the spot in the 82nd minute.

Meanwhile, England put in a superb performance against IR Iran to claim a 6-2 win in their FIFA World Cup opener.

Despite this, Boyd has been discussing the USA's credentials as potentially being a surprise package in Qatar.

He told Capital Football:

“I think it’s a group of tremendous talent in the US team."

He continued,

“This is a tournament, everything is possible. The US are number 16 in the world, it’s a good national team. But the US have nothing to lose and I can see them upset some teams at the World Cup."

Iran beat Wales 2-0 earlier in the day, which has placed pressure upon Berhalter's side to try and get a positive result against England.

The Three Lions have never beaten the US in FIFA World Cup competition.

Boyd still believes that the USA can surprise many and advance to the knockout stages:

“This is a team that’s going to fight for every inch, if they play up to their potential and do it from a tactical standpoint, I can see them going to the knockout stages and surprise the world.”

U.S. Men's National Soccer Team @USMNT B L U E F R I D A Y 🟦



𝐅𝐈𝐅𝐀 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐮𝐩 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐁



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England vs USA



2PM ET

Al Bayt Stadium

FOX / Telemundo



Match Preview »



#USMNT x @Visa B L U E F R I D A Y𝐅𝐈𝐅𝐀 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐮𝐩 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England vs USA2PM ETAl Bayt StadiumFOX / TelemundoMatch Preview » ussoc.cr/22WC-ENGvUSA 🟦🔷🔹 B L U E F R I D A Y 🔹🔷🟦𝐅𝐈𝐅𝐀 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐮𝐩 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England vs USA 🇺🇸⌚️ 2PM ET📍 Al Bayt Stadium📺 FOX / Telemundo Match Preview » ussoc.cr/22WC-ENGvUSA#USMNT x @Visa https://t.co/z7v7n60Jz4

Former England striker on Phil Foden not starting against the USMNT in their FIFA World Cup clash

Foden came on in the second half against Iran

Heskey, who earned 62 international caps for England, has explained why he would keep Foden and Maddison benched for the game against the USMNT.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate opted for Bukayo Saka and Mason Mount as attackers in the win over Iran.

He reaped the rewards with Saka on the scoresheet twice and Mount was a real presence throughout.

Heskey has defended the decision and believes that there is no place for Foden currently, saying (via DAZN):

"Where would you put him? That would be my issue with Phil Foden at this moment. He wouldn’t take Saka’s place. Would he take Mount’s? I’d say that’s more plausible but I don’t see why you’d change a winning formula right now. It’s a nice problem for Southgate to have."

Get Netherlands vs Ecuador live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group B in FIFA World Cup 2022? England USA Wales Iran 9 votes