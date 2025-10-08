"I can only speak from experience" - When Lionel Messi named ex-Arsenal star as 'one of the most dangerous players' he's ever played against

Argentina legend Lionel Messi spoke about former Arsenal star Theo Walcott in 2010, claiming that he was one of the most dangerous players in the world. He was surprised that the Englishman was left out of the FIFA World Cup squad by then-manager Fabio Capello.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Messi said that Walcott was one of the most dangerous players he has faced in his career. He said that it was a bad decision to leave out the Arsenal forward from the World Cup squad and said (via Give Me Sport):

"I must say that at the time I thought it was a bad decision to leave Theo Walcott at home. And I think that has been proved right. I can only speak from experience but he was one of the most dangerous players I have ever played against. Barcelona players are not scared easily but I can tell you that when we played Arsenal last season, he truly worried us."

"When we were playing Arsenal at the Emirates, we were so in control of the game at 2-0, with all respect, Arsenal were not even in the game. Then Theo came on and changed the game. He pretty much single-handedly salvaged a draw against Barcelona that night."

Lionel Messi's Argentina crashed out of the 2010 World Cup in the quarterfinals, while England were knocked out by Germany in the Round of 16.

Arsenal star was praised by Barcelona icons, per Lionel Messi

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi claimed that Pep Guardiola, Xavi, and Gerard Piqué were also in awe of Theo Walcott, stating that the Arsenal star rattled them. He added that the forward would have done well for England in the World Cup and said:

"Even in the return leg our manager Pep Guardiola was telling us he was the player to watch out for. And the best players in the world like Xavi and Gerard Pique were telling us to watch out for him. The truth is that he really rattled him."

"If he could do that against Barcelona, think what he could have done against Germany and Algeria. Even if he didn't start, he would still have been very important for England. Along with Cesc Fabregas and Sergio Aguero he would have been the best impact player at the World Cup."

Lionel Messi faced Theo Walcott five times when Barcelona faced Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League. The Argentine won three times, while losing just once.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More