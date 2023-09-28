"I can still remember the feel of everything" - Victoria Beckham says new £170 perfumes have names inspired by romantic history with husband David 

Victoria Beckham has launched three new Eau De Parfum and revealed that they are all named inspired by her romantic history with husband David Beckham. The new perfumes are priced at £170 each for a 50ml bottle.

The iconic couple have a new Netflix documentary coming out next month and while speaking to The Telegraph ahead of the launch, the former Spice Girl was quizzed on her perfumes. She said:

"It reminds me of Malibu and hiking and surfing with the kids. The life we had there. We would either stay at the Hotel Costes or the Ritz. I can still remember the feel of everything. The heavy burgundy curtains, how dark it was in the Costes, how we'd come out of the hotel and there would always be paparazzi in the street. I was wearing lots of Dolce and Gabbana, all the big hair… it was very s*xy."

The new fragrances are called Portofino '97 - named after a romantic scent embodying the couple's first romantic getaway, Suite 302 - inspired by their weekends in Paris and lastly, San Ysidro Drive – a motivating aroma anchored from California.

Victoria Beckham on her first meeting with David Beckham

Victoria Beckham revealed that she had first met David Beckham at Old Trafford. The couple exchanged numbers at the Player's Lounge after the footballer was spotted talking to his parents instead of hanging out at the bar with his teammates.

The former Spice Girl recalled the meeting in the new documentary clip and was heard saying:

"The fact I went to the games really was just to kind of… some would say 'stalk' him, I would say 'see' him. When I saw him in the footballers' lounge, all the other footballers were at the bar, but he was standing, talking to his parents. I'm very close to my family, and I loved that side to him."

David also spoke about their first meeting in 2020 and told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show:

"We talked for about an hour in the players' lounge and then she actually got the train up that day, so she wrote her number down on her train ticket, which I still have."

The Beckham documentary hits Netflix next week on October 4th.