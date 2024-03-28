"I can still see this being another tricky afternoon for Erik ten Hag's side" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Brentford vs Manchester United

Chris Sutton has backed Brentford to hold Manchester United to a shock 2-2 draw in their upcoming Premier League clash at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, March 30.

Despite recently recording an impressive 4-3 win against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals, the Red Devils have had a poor season to date. They find themselves sixth in the league table with 47 points from 28 games, nine points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa (who have played a game more).

On the other hand, Brentford are undergoing a torrid run of form, having lost four of their last five games. They are 15th with 26 points from 29 games, and are just five points above the relegation zone.

Even though the Red Devils defeated the Bees 2-1 in the reverse fixture earlier this season, Sutton wrote (via BBC Sport):

"This is an interesting one. Brentford thumped Manchester United 4-0 in this fixture last season but the Bees are in terrible form at the moment with just one point from their past six games. Manchester United beat them at Old Trafford in October but only after two Scott McTominay goals in stoppage time, and they are not exactly flying either."

Sutton added:

"United will score but I can still see this being another tricky afternoon for Erik ten Hag's side, and they might have to settle for a point."

Sutton's Prediction: 2-2

Gary Neville names Manchester United's player of the season

Manchester United legend Gary Neville reckons Diogo Dalot has been the club's Player of the Season to date.

Dalot has flourished under Erik ten Hag's tutelage, firmly securing his spot above Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the pecking order this season. The Portuguese defender, who has been deployed as both a right-back and left-back, has scored two goals and provided three assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

Neville gave his say on The Overlap (via United in Focus):

“Diogo Dalot has done very well. He’s been Manchester United’s best player this season.”

In response, a flattered Dalot told A Bola:

“I see it as a responsibility. It’s always good to hear praise, especially from players who have already played for the club and know what it means to represent a club like Manchester United. It’s the result of the work I’m doing and I want to take advantage of this moment to help the national team. I know that the demands here are very high and so is the competition.”

Dalot will be aiming to maintain his consistency for the remainder of the season as the Red Devils aim to finish in the top four. He arrived at Old Trafford in 2018, back when Jose Mourinho was the manager, with the Portuguese tactician once claiming Dalot was the best young full-back in Europe at the time.