“I can’t do anything for my father today, so I’ll play” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to his dad’s death sums up his professionalism 

Former Portugal manager Luiz Felipe Scolari has opened up about Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to his father's death.

Scolari was appointed Seleção das Quinas manager in 2003, the year the veteran striker made his senior debut. He led Portugal for five years before leaving in 2008 to join Chelsea.

Scolari recently shared that he had to tell Ronaldo about his father's death in 2005. He also revealed the forward's reaction and explained how it strengthened their bond as well.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Scolari said:

"It was very hard. It was the moment that created a bond between us, a bond that surpasses the coach-athlete relationship. When the news got to us, before a game against Russia, nobody knew how to tell him and nobody wanted to. So I told them I would do it as I knew how it was to lose a parent. I had lost mine a few years before."

He added:

"It was very sad, but it’s the kind of moment that connects us as friends. The next day, Cristiano played a marvellous game and returned to Portugal. He asked to play. He said: ‘I can’t do anything for my father today, so I’ll play tomorrow and then I’ll go.’"

Ronaldo eventually went on to become Portugal's greatest goalscorer, scoring 118 goals. He led the country to the 2016 European Championship trophy and the 2019 UEFA United Nations League trophy.

"He prepared himself to be an athlete" - Luiz Felipe Scolari on Cristiano Ronaldo

The former Brazil coach also heaped praise on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, highlighting his dedication and desire. He said:

"Oh, man, he is a goal machine. He is a fantastic guy. I saw him at Sporting in 2003 with great desire and power. He even has more desire today than he had at the beginning of his career. He is a great person. Sometimes we don’t see how good a person he is outside of the field. He is very dedicated. He prepared himself to be an athlete."

He added:

"We didn’t participate actively in building him to be like this, but Ferguson and his youth coaches were responsible for evolving Cristiano into who he is. It makes me very happy to see him do it at the highest level until this day."

Ronaldo went on to become the all-time highest goalscorer in world football with 820 goals for club and country. He has won numerous trophies with clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus and now plies his trade with Al Nassr FC.

