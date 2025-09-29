“I can’t believe he’s not in the team” - Rio Ferdinand baffled as to why Arsenal player who looks unfazed in big games isn’t playing regularly

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has questioned Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's use of Myles Lewis-Skelly. He believes that the youngster should be getting more chances after impressing at the club last season.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said that Lewis-Skelly is better than Ricardo Calafiori and should be starting for Arsenal over the Italian. He added that the youngster turned up in big games and wants to know why Arteta has not used him this season. He said:
“What’s Myles Lewis-Skelly done? Calafiori’s an Italy international, he’s a good player, don’t get me wrong, I like him. But sometimes you’ve got to do something wrong to be out of the team? Or is it just like, ‘he’s played a lot of football, young kid so we’re going to give him a breather.’"
“I would love to know what’s happened. Lewis-Skelly is better [than Calafiori] on the ball when he comes into midfield and I didn’t see him get beat defensively [last season]. There were a few red cards. I saw him playing big games and looking unfazed, it was a joke. I can’t believe he’s not in the team."
Myles Lewis-Skelly has played just 158 minutes in five matches across all competitions this season. He has started just once, and it came in the 2-0 win over Port Vale in the Carabao Cup. The Englishman was on the bench for the three big games this season – Manchester City, Liverpool, and Athletic Bilbao.
Arsenal manager hints at best position for Myles Lewis-Skelly
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke about Myles Lewis-Skelly earlier this season, hinting that the Englishman still has a future as a midfielder. He added that the teenager is better in the middle of the pitch than a full-back and said (via TBR Football):
“Yes, fluid. Especially because if you look at the amount of time that Myles defends and attacks in certain spaces, he’s much more a midfielder than a full-back. But there are moments that he needs to be in that position. He can absolutely do it. He’s shown it. He’s done it at the highest level in the Champions League so there’s no question about that.”
Myles Lewis-Skelly played 2543 minutes for Arsenal last season, in 42 matches across all competitions. He scored once, and it came in the 5-1 win over Manchester City, while also getting two assists in the UEFA Champions League.