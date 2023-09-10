"I can’t believe he isn’t getting a look in" - Pundit believes 'underrated' Manchester United star could move to PL rivals in January

Pundit Barry Ferguson thinks that Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay should leave the club in the summer and join West Ham United.

McTominay has struggled for game time in United's packed midfield, with the likes of Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, and Bruno Fernandes preferred ahead of him. Sofyan Amrabat's loan arrival in the summer is set to send McTominay lower down the pecking order.

McTominay, meanwhile, has been phenomenal for Scotland during the 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers. He is the competition's second-highest goalscorer with five goals.

Ferguson thinks the Manchester United man is very underrated and said (via HITC):

“I think he is so underrated, Scott McTominay. Brilliant size in the middle of the pitch. He has also done a job at the back for Scotland. I really like him."

Ferguson added:

“Manchester United need a player like that, at this moment in time. I can’t believe he isn’t getting a look in. He will need to look at that seriously. If he isn’t getting much game time, then he needs to go somewhere. Even if it’s until the end of the season in January."

He further added that McTominay could join the likes of West Ham:

“There are a number of clubs who would take, Scott McTominay. What were they talking about £35-40 million with West Ham? If clubs aren’t willing to do that, then I am sure he needs to sit down with the manager and say ‘listen, I have Germany to think of. Any chance I can go out on loan?’"

West Ham made a joint bid worth over £50 million for McTominay and Harry Maguire in the summer but failed to sign either of them (via BBC).

A look at Scott McTominay's Manchester United career

Scott McTominay, 26, came through Manchester United's academy and made his senior debut in 2017. He has since made 211 appearances for the club, scoring 19 goals and providing five assists across competitions.

The Scottish midfielder has made only two appearances across competitions this season, though, amassing a total game time of meager seven minutes. Clearly, he is not Erik ten Hag's first choice.

McTominay has so far won the EFL Cup with the Red Devils. With Amrabat joining the club, McTominay's match time could be pruned down further.