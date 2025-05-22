“I can’t believe it’s so good” - Cristiano Ronaldo makes bold claim on retirement after discovering his physiological age

Cristiano Ronaldo has joked that he will play football for another 10 years after finding out his physiological age. The Portuguese superstar turned 40 in February but has shown no sign of hanging up his boots anytime soon.

While it cannot be denied that Ronaldo has passed his prime, he still continues to demonstrate his goal-scoring prowess. He is currently leading the way in the Saudi Pro League this season with 24 goals from 29 appearances.

In September, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner insisted he has two or three more years of football left in him. And when asked about his retirement in November, he said he will retire once he no longer enjoys football.

In a recent discussion on Whoop, a fitness tracking company, Cristiano Ronaldo discovered that his physiological age was 28.9. He was shocked upon the discovery and joked that he could play for another decade. He said:

"I can't believe it's so good. 28.9. This means I'll play football for another 10 years. When you’re young, you think you’ll live forever, that you’ll have power forever. You think you’re unbreakable. When you’re 25, it’s not the same when you are thirty, especially in football. But I’m still feeling good, and I prioritize recovery and sleep and sleeping much more than before.”

"His behavior is all tailored towards sports performance" – Former Al-Nassr manager reveals secret to Cristiano Ronaldo's success

Former Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro recently spoke about what he believes has helped Cristiano Ronaldo achieve longevity in the sport. Castro managed Ronaldo at the Riyadh-based club from July 2023 to September 2024.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Castro spoke highly of Ronaldo and claimed that the latter’s longevity in the sport was down to his diet, sleep and recovery. He said:

"Working with the best in the world is truly enjoyable. Cristiano has very ingrained routines, a strong culture of training, and great respect for practice and for the game itself. That makes daily work much easier."

Castro added:

"What [sets Ronaldo] apart is what happens before and after training—the so called 'invisible training' that he does. His behavior is all tailored towards sports performance—his diet, his sleep and his recovery. He is a person deeply concerned with eating well, sleeping well and preparing his body properly. In my opinion, this is clearly where Cristiano's longevity comes from."

Cristiano Ronaldo is edging closer to becoming the first player in football history to score a thousand goals. He latest strike, a penalty, came in the league match between Al-Nassr and Al-Khaleej on Wednesday, May 21, taking his career tally to 935.

