“I can’t believe there was a time when I thought football was boring” – Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney reacts to dramatic win over Notts County

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney couldn't hide his delight after the Dragons won a memorable 3-2 title clash with Notts County on Monday (April 10).

McElhenney and fellow Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds became co-owners of the Welsh outfit in November 2020. They have quickly fallen in love with football and their Wrexham side are close to sealing a return to the English Football League.

The Dragons saw off title rivals Notts County at the Racecourse Ground in a memorable encounter. Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster was the hero of the piece, saving a 90+7th minute penalty to seal all three points.

McElhenney took to Twitter following the 3-2 victory to admit that he was wrong to have ever regarded football as a boring sport. He tweeted:

"I can’t believe there was a time when I thought football was boring."

Rob McElhenney @RMcElhenney I can’t believe there was a time when I thought football was boring. I can’t believe there was a time when I thought football was boring.

McElhenney is well known for playing the character of Mac Reynolds in the American sitcom 'Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia'. Mac is a bumbling and somewhat idiotic character.

However, McElhenney and Reynolds' time as Wrexham co-owners has been no joke as they have helped their side to rise to prominence. Their victory over the Magpies took them on to 103 points. There are four more games left until they can be crowned champions of the National League.

Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster reacts to his stunning penalty save

Foster on his remarkable last-ditch spot-kick heroics.

Wrexham goalkeeper Foster, 40, came out of a career break to rejoin the Welsh side in March. He is Paul Parkinson's No.1 and his penalty save was a memorable one.

The former Manchester United shot-stopper reacted the save by explaining that sometimes you just hope for the best when you dive. He told BT Sport:

"You just dive and hope for the best. If you go the right way and get a hand on it you like to think you'll save it."

Parkinson's side headed in at half-time, 1-0 down to their title rivals. Foster touched on the reaction of the hosts in eventually winning all three points:

"To be fair to go in at half-time 1-0, we were a bit disappointed weren't we. But second half the boys oh my god... wow incredible!"

Foster has previously played for the Red Devils, Watford, and Birmingham City in his career. He has recently made a name for himself as a YouTuber, regularly vlogging matches. Fans will be eager to see his vlog of the Dragons' incredible 3-2 win over Notts County.

Poll : 0 votes