“I can’t help that, it comes with playing” – Declan Rice breaks silence on transfer rumors amid Arsenal and Manchester United interest

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice recently opened up on his possible move away from the club in the summer. With Arsenal and Manchester United interested, the 24-year-old looks set to depart the Hammers at the end of the season.

Rice insisted that his focus was on the upcoming UEFA Conference League final match against Fiorentina. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

“I’ve not really focused on any of that, to be honest,” Rice said – as quoted by Sky Sports – when asked about a summer move. My main focus this season, from the World Cup onwards, has been getting us out of a relegation battle and, of course, having one eye on winning this trophy."

“Everything else is just noise and speculation," he added. "Obviously, I can’t help that, it comes with playing. But my main focus is playing for West Ham and winning this final. My heart’s set on that, doing it for the club, my family, for the fans and that’s my only focus. I want to make them all very happy and my focus is on doing that.”

Arsenal and Manchester United are believed to be among the top clubs vying for Declan Rice. For the past few months, the Gunners were considered to be in pole position but the Red Devils as well as Bayern Munich have emerged as serious contenders.

Arsenal will be looking to sign a midfielder with the expected departure of Granit Xhaka. The Hammers will be hopeful that a bidding war breaks out between clubs to maximise their earnings from the sale.

While West Ham value Declan Rice at £120 million publicly, the Gunners have reportedly already made an offer of around £90 million.

Arsenal and Manchester United considering alternative if Mason Mount deal falls through

James Maddison has emerged as an alternative to Mason Mount.

Arsenal and Manchester United are also monitoring the situation around Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the 26-year-old is expected to leave the Foxes with their relegation and a host of Premier League sides are rumoured to be interested.

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are believed to hold a long-time interest in the player. Jacobs adds that while Maddison is valued at £60 million by Leicester, his price could go down to £45 million with their relegation. The Gunners and the Red Devils could also pursue the player should they fail in their pursuit of Chelsea's Mason Mount.

Mount is likely to depart Stamford Bridge, with Arsenal and Manchester United both interested in the player.

