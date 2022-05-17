“I can’t ignore” – Gary Neville lavishes praise on Liverpool star who does ‘incredibly well’ every single week

Former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville has heaped praise on Liverpool star Andy Robertson. Neville has hailed Robertson as the best full-back in the Premier League by a mile.

The former England right-back-turned TV pundit has admitted that he loves the consistency of the Scotsman, who produces eight or nine out of ten performances on a weekly basis.

Neville picked the Liverpool left-back ahead of Manchester City's Joao Cancelo in his Premier League Team of the Year. He said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, as quoted by The Mirror:

"I absolutely love Joao Cancelo but I can’t ignore Robertson. The best full-back in the league by a mile - he does both things incredibly well, eight and nine, this is not Mr. Steady, eight and nines out of 10 every week. Him down the left-hand side when it matters, hurting, he is unbelievable."

"He does more than you know, obviously he’s been overshadowed at times by Trent, who has unbelievable delivery which is good to watch. But Robertson is the best full-back in the league by a mile. In terms of attacking and defensive content, I think put both together, he’s the best by a mile."

Andrew Robertson epitomizes Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool better than anyone else

Eyebrows were raised when Liverpool signed Andrew Robertson from relegated Hull City for a fee of just £8 million back in 2017. Many deemed the Scotsman not good enough to play for the Reds but Robertson has proven everyone wrong.

Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team came up with an absolute masterstroke with the signing of the marauding full-back on a bargain. It took the now-Scotland skipper some time to adapt to Klopp's system but he has not looked back since then.

The 28-year-old has arguably been one of the most consistent performers for the Reds since his arrival. He is exceptional going forward and is a menace with his crossing into the box. The Scotsman also hardly puts a foot wrong defensively.

Robertson also embodies Klopp's heavy metal gegenpressing style of football perfectly with his incredible work rate and stamina. The Liverpool left-back is among the very best full-backs in the world right now and Neville is right to call him the best in the Premier League.

