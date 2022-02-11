“I can’t be overly confident about that” – Rio Ferdinand predicts where Manchester United will finish in the Premier League this season

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand has stated that he believes Manchester United can finish in the top four of the Premier League, although he is not confident about that.

The Red Devils are currently in a tight race to secure a top four finish, with Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham also in the running.

Speaking on BT Sport, Ferdinand emphasized that none of the teams embroiled in the top four race are consistent enough but he backed Manchester United to scale through.

''There's always hope (for United). There's no one fighting for the top four who is standing out as the leading, consistent candidate, who can string five wins together or go unbeaten for 10 games. It's up for grabs."

''No one - Arsenal, West Ham, Man United, Spurs especially - can say they have consistent performances and results to stake a claim. They're all looking at each other going, 'I don't know what they're going to do but I don't know what we're going to do either.'"

''I think Man United will get there. They'll get the goals to win the right amount of games to keep them in the top four... but I can't be overly confident about that.''

Manchester United's top four aspirations took a hit on Tuesday as they were held to a 1-1 draw away to Burnley. Paul Pogba's early strike had put the Mancunians ahead but the Premier League's basement side equalized just two minutes after the break through Jay Rodriguez.

Manchester United's inconsistency could cost them a place in the Premier League top four

tHE top four race is heating up

The season began with so much promise for Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival raised expectations of an unlikely Premier League title push.

However, the reality has since proven to be different, with their poor start to the campaign leading to the termination of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's contract.

Things have hardly improved under his successor Ralf Ragnick and the Old Trafford outfit have seen their top four aspirations hampered by poor results.

Their performance on the field has also left a lot to be desired, with defensive frailties and a dearth of tactical input still affecting the side.

The Red Devils currently find themselves in sixth position in the Premier League table, having garnered just 39 points from 23 matches. Some of the teams around them also have a number of outstanding games and victory in those fixtures would see Manchester United play catch-up in the top four race.

