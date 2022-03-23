"I can’t really think of something positive" - Paul Parker says Manchester United shouldn't target 24-year-old Premier League forward

Despite acquiring Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United's attack has looked blunt on far too many occasions this season, prompting reports of their alleged interest in Everton's Richarlison to shore up their attack. However, former Red Devil Paul Parker believes that the Brazilian will not be a good fit at Old Trafford.

UtdDistrict 🇺🇦 @UtdDistrict #mufc are interested in signing Everton's Richarlison. United have kept the player under observation for at least two seasons now and he is seen as a promising and interesting name for the offensive sector. [ @GoalBR 🗞 #mufc are interested in signing Everton's Richarlison. United have kept the player under observation for at least two seasons now and he is seen as a promising and interesting name for the offensive sector. [@GoalBR]

Manchester United are on course to complete yet another season without any silverware despite boasting a star-studded squad. With Marcus Rashford struggling and the duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani in the twilight of their respective careers, the Red Devils will understandably be on the lookout for attacking talent to reinforce the department.

Everton forward Richarlison has been one of the names most recently linked with the Red Devils, but Paul Parker believes that the Brazilian's inconsistency and disciplinary issues render him an unwise option. While Parker admits that the right manager could make it work, he claims that the chances of Richarlison not fitting in are rather high.

When asked if he would take Richarlison at Manchester United, Parker said:

“If you have a manager who can discipline him, because I think he lacks discipline. He’s not trustworthy. Wants to fall down all the time. Gets too emotional and gets involved in personal battles against people on the pitch. I would say no. I can’t really think of something positive.”

“You can see him scoring goals now and again, but I’m going to say no at this moment. He doesn’t really fit into what United would be looking for at this moment. But football now is not always about a football club, it’s always about a coach. And if you get the right coach who wants to discipline players, and get them to work that way, then it can work. But there aren’t many like that.

“I don’t know who United will get as a manager, but Richarlison for me doesn’t really fit. It would be interesting to see what Everton fans think about him. Are they one hundred percent behind him? I think they are no different to me and everyone else. They will say he’s very inconsistent. When he scores or when he’s ready for Everton, it’s fine, but you don’t know what you are getting.”

Manchester United could easily get Richarlison if Everton are relegated

Richarlison could become an easy target if Everton get relegated from the Premier League this season

Manchester United could be handed a massive advantage in their alleged pursuit of Richarlison if his current club Everton face relegation at the end of the season. The Toffees are currently 17th on the Premier League table, and undeniably face the possibility of not playing in the top-tier league next season.

Should that happen, the Red Devils will almost certainly be able to sign Richarlison for a cheaper fee than he would currently cost. However, it remains to be seen if their interest in the 24-year-old is genuine.

