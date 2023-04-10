Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis was involved in a controversial incident during Liverpool's 2-2 Premier League draw against Arsenal at Anfield on April 9. He seemingly elbowed Andrew Robertson in the face at the end of the first half.

Pundit Chris Sutton has now called for the official to be banned after the latest incident. He said on BBC Radio 5 (via Mirror):

"I really don’t know what he [assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis] was thinking. As far as I can see, he has to be banned. He will have to sit out a number of games. I can’t remember another incident like this. Where is the precedent set for these things?"

He added:

"A big debating point was Aleksandar Mitrovic and the eight game ban and the FA want him banned for more but you can’t have assistants throwing elbows. What should the punishment be?"

PGMOL have issued a statement following the clash between Liverpool and Arsenal. It read:

"PGMOL is aware of an incident involving assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at half-time during the Liverpool v Arsenal fixture at Anfield. We will review the matter in full once the game has concluded.”

The Reds remain in the eighth spot in the Premier League table following their draw against Arsenal, having 44 points from 29 matches.

Roy Keane slammed Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson

The incident involving the assistant referee and Andrew Robertson was the main talking point during the halftime of the Premier League showdown at Anfield.

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane was asked whether he had seen such an incident before. He acknowledged that he hasn't seen one such occurrence before. However, the Irishman claimed that Robertson should be more focused on his defending than complaining.

He said:

"No, not really. But Robertson, do you know what, does he grab the linesman first? I'm not sure, but he's complaining. He should be more worried about his defending."

Keane added:

"Do you know what it is, that Robertson? I've watched him a number of times. He's a big baby. That's what he is. Just get on with the game and concentrate on your defending. He does grab the linesman first."

The Reds will next play Leeds United on April 17 in a Premier League away clash.

