"I can’t say I liked it" – Gary Neville slams Cristiano Ronaldo for post-match reaction against Everton

Former Manchester United captain and current Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has given his take on Cristiano Ronaldo's post-match reaction at Old Trafford.

Manchester United were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Everton over the weekend. Ronaldo started the match on the bench despite grabbing the winner for the Red Devils in their mid-week clash against Villareal.

Ronaldo was brought on as a second-half substitute against Everton. While on the pitch, Ronaldo saw Manchester United concede a goal on the counter-attack.

The Red Devils tried to find a winner after that but it was to no avail. A frustrated Ronaldo left the pitch, muttering angrily to himself at full-time. His reaction has drawn the attention of the media.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Gary Neville said:

"I watched the game and I watched him walk off. I can't say I liked it. Is Cristiano (Ronaldo) upset when he doesn't play? Yes. Is Cristiano upset when he doesn't score? Yes. Is Cristiano annoyed as hell when the team doesn't win? Of course. We know those things. He doesn't have to prove that."

Neville added:

"He walks off the pitch, muttering to himself, which throws questions up in the air. What is he saying? Who is he annoyed with? It can only come back to the manager."

The former Manchester United right-back concluded by saying:

"It is what it is, but I think that is something that has to be managed in the next couple of months. Cristiano is not always going to score, and he may be can't play every game. But if he's going to walk off like that, it's going to put immense pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer."

Will Ronaldo and Manchester United play better under a new manager?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as caretaker manager at Old Trafford in December 2018. In the years since, he has rebuilt the club's DNA with smart signings and increased chemistry within the team. Solskjaer was made the club's permanent manager in March 2019.

However, the former Manchester United forward has been unable to win any major trophies. Moreover, the club has suffered from multiple tactical problems.

Many in the footballing world do not believe Solskjaer can lead Manchester United to a trophy. Some critics believe that while he does understand the essence and heritage of the game at Manchester United, Solskjaer lacks the tactical acumen to be a top boss.

The Norwegian has done a decent job of clearing up the mess at the club post the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson. But is it time for Manchester United to thank Solskjaer for his services and find a more tactically astute head coach?

