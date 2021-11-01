"I can't say where I've heard it from, but he's Liverpool bound" - Former footballer drops massive hint on Jude Bellingham’s future

Former Middlesbrough midfielder Craig Hignett has boldly claimed Jude Bellingham will be moving to Liverpool soon. He added the move could take place in January or at the end of the season.

Liverpool have been linked with Borussia Dortmund's Bellingham in recent weeks and the midfielder is said to have admirers at Anfield.

BVB have since rebuffed all rumors and confirmed they have no plans to sell him, nor does he have a release clause like Erling Haaland.

However, Hignett claims he has 'good authority' on the rumor and added the move is almost certain to happen. While speaking on BBC Radio Merseyside, he said:

"I think I've heard it on good authority and I can't say where I've heard it from, but apparently he has been saying that he is Liverpool bound. Whether that is January or whether that is the end of the season isn't sure yet, but I think, I have it on good authority that it is almost a cert. "

Liverpool touted to move for Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has been in fine form at Borussia Dortmund and Premier League clubs have taken note of it.

Liverpool are among the clubs interested, and former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged them to sign him. On talkSPORT Breakfast, he said:

"I think Jude Bellingham suits the Liverpool team. I think he's a complete midfielder. The age he's at now, he's going to get better and better so it makes sense for Liverpool.

"They need to get more players in that team, they've not replaced [Gini] Wijnaldum, Harvey Elliot is a good player but they need someone like Bellingham in there. £80m is a lot of money but that's the way the football world is working at the moment."

Former Rangers forward Ally McCoist was also on the show and said:

"He's an incredible talent. Talking about £80m? Crikey it's incredible. I agree with Gab, I think he's an immense player who will certainly boost Liverpool. He's a magical talent and he will develop into a superb player."

Liverpool reportedly see Bellingham as a long-term replacement for Jordan Henderson.

