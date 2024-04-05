"I can’t say that like Xabi Alonso did" - Ruben Amorim provides cryptic future update amid links to Liverpool

Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim has refused to rule out a departure from the club in the summer amid his links with the imminently vacant managerial job at Liverpool.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is leaving at the end of the season, having announced so at the start of the year. The affable German is a legendary figure at Anfield, transforming the fortunes of a mid-table club to one of the best in England and Europe.

Having won all possible titles at the club, except the UEFA Europa League, Klopp is set for a strong finish to his Anfield reign. However, the Reds are busy scurrying for replacements, with one such name being Sporting boss Ruben Amorim.

While another candidate - Xabi Alonso of Bayer Leverkusen - has committed his future to his current club, Amorim is not ready to tread that path. He said (as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano):

“I can NOT guarantee that I will stay at Sporting next season. I can’t say that like Xabi Alonso did. We have time to discuss my future. We will do that at the right time. Now focus on winning titles, and then we will see what happens”.

Expand Tweet

Amorim's side are atop the Primeira Liga, a point ahead of second-placed Benfica, having played a game more.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are having a superb season, having won the Carabao Cup and in contention for two other titles.

They are two points clear atop the Premier League after 30 games following a 3-1 midweek home win over Sheffield United. They next travel to arch-rivals Manchester United in the league on Sunday (April 7).

Jurgen Klopp's side - having lost to United in the FA Cup quarterfinal - play Serie A side Atalanta in the Europa League quarterfinal as they seek to win the only competition they haven't won under the German.

The Reds won their only title in the Premier League era under Klopp in 2020, which was their first league triumph in three decades.

Poll : Should Liverpool hire Ruben Amorim in the summer? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion