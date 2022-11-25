"I can’t see them backing down" - Former Liverpool striker sends message to FSG and fans following sale talks

Former Liverpool ace Emile Heskey has backed the Reds to continue targeting high-profile players despite being put up for sale by owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG). Heskey further claimed that the Merseysiders are one of the biggest teams in the world and would draw a lot of attention from prospective buyers.

More than two weeks ago, FSG confirmed that they were seeking investments for the club. It is believed that the decision has possibly been taken to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea and sign the biggest players.

Fair to assume Jurgen Klopp agrees with this view Interesting news coming out of Liverpool... FSG accept their transfer model of trying to break even each summer can no longer be successful. That's why they have decided to sell.Fair to assume Jurgen Klopp agrees with this view #LFC Interesting news coming out of Liverpool... FSG accept their transfer model of trying to break even each summer can no longer be successful. That's why they have decided to sell. Fair to assume Jurgen Klopp agrees with this view #LFC

Amid sale talks, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been linked with a move to Liverpool. The England international is also liked by both City and Real Madrid and could cost over £100 million. While some might not see sense in such a big-ticket purchase during a potential sale, Heskey is not one of them. He backed FSG to continue courting the biggest names in football, adding that Bellingham’s purchase would only make the club more valuable.

The former England striker told safebettingsites.com (via LiverpoolWorld):

“It did surprise me [FSG’s announcement], yes but we should never be surprised. It shouldn’t destabilize the club, they’re a huge club in the global sense.

“In terms of investment buying a player like Jude Bellingham is only going to make the club more valuable. So I can’t see them backing down in the transfer market and not looking to spend on players either just because the club is up for sale. There will be plenty of bids for Liverpool, it’s just a matter of finding the right buyers.”

Saudi Arabia wants Liverpool and/or Manchester United to fall under its ownership

Two of the biggest clubs in the English Premier League are up for sale. Two weeks after FSG publicly started hunting investments for the Anfield outfit, the Glazers have followed suit, putting Manchester United up for sale.

Si Lloyd @SmnLlyd5 The Glazers borrowed over half a billion to buy United, made the club pay the interest and milked god-knows-how-much more out for themselves over 17 years. And now they’ll walk away with billions. It’s a scandal it was ever allowed to happen in the first place The Glazers borrowed over half a billion to buy United, made the club pay the interest and milked god-knows-how-much more out for themselves over 17 years. And now they’ll walk away with billions. It’s a scandal it was ever allowed to happen in the first place

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal has backed his country’s businessmen to go after the two clubs, claiming that it would be beneficial for business. The minister said (via CNBC):

“I hope so [purchase of the two clubs], if there are investors and the numbers add up, and it makes a good business.

“Then the private sector could come in, or companies could come in, from the kingdom.”

