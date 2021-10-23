“I can’t see myself ever playing against Liverpool” – Mohamed Salah insists he wants to stay at Anfield forever

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has reiterated his desire to stay at the club for the foreseeable future. The Egyptian superstar's contract at the club is set to expire at the end of next season. However, there has been no news about talks over a new deal.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Manchester United on Sunday, Salah was asked about his future at the club. He told Sky Sports:

"If you ask me, I would love to stay until the last day of my football career, but I can't say much about that - it's not in my hands. It depends on what the club want, not on me. At the moment I can't see myself ever playing against Liverpool. That would make me sad. It's hard, I don't want to talk about it, but it would make me really sad. At the moment I don't see myself playing against Liverpool but let's see what will happen in the future."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews 🗣 "It's not in my hands." #LFC forward Mohamed Salah says he would like to remain at the club for the rest of his career ⤵️ 🗣 "It's not in my hands."#LFC forward Mohamed Salah says he would like to remain at the club for the rest of his career ⤵️ https://t.co/GtaWPd3blW

Mohamed Salah has been in great form for Liverpool this season. The forward has scored 12 goals in 11 games across all competitions, including 7 in the Premier League. He is currently tied with Jamie Vardy in the race for the Golden Boot this season.

"In my head, I'm the best player all the time" - Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

Salah is one of the best players in the world at the moment

Salah has been unstoppable this season. His performances this campaign prompted Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to describe him as 'the best player in the world at the moment' earlier this season. The forward was asked what he thought about his manager's claims, to which he responded:

"It sounds great to me but I think it's always opinion. I can't say I'm the best player in the world - some people agree, some people not. I'm just happy about my performance at the moment, but I would always say it's opinion. It's always the ambition to be the best player in the world. I don't have to lie. It's something that drives me to work really hard and just try to be the best version of myself. In my head, I'm the best player all the time. I'm trying to have that confidence in my head. It doesn't matter if some people agree with you, some people not."

B/R Football @brfootball

Mo Salah goes coast to coast for a heroic finish in Liverpool's title-winning season 💨(via @LFC Mo Salah goes coast to coast for a heroic finish in Liverpool's title-winning season 💨(via @LFC)

https://t.co/RPxY4G5MgM

