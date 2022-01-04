"I can’t see what he’s doing" - Ian Wright slams Ralf Rangnick's system and suggests Manchester United are worse off than they were under Solskjaer

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has criticized Manchester United's performance in their 1-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wright has claimed that Manchester United are currently in a worse state under Ralf Rangnick than they were under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 58-year-old player-turned-pundit could not understand Manchester United's pattern and style of play under Rangnick. Speaking on Optus Sport, Ian Wright said:

"Again, I'm watching a game where if it was under Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) people would be going 'what is the pattern? What are they doing?' I'm seeing exactly the same thing under Ralf (Rangnick). I can't see what he's doing. I can't see any difference to what was happening before. It actually looks worse."

Ian Wright was left baffled at the substitutions Rangnick made against Wolves. The former Arsenal forward also believes the current system does not fit Aaron Wan-Bissaka as he is not comfortable with the ball.

Wright added:

"You look at Man United and think to yourself, I can’t understand why he took (Mason) Greenwood off, can’t understand why he stayed with (Scott) McTominay and (Nemanja) Matic for so long. I think this system that he played totally showed up Aaron Wan-Bissaka, because he got a lot of ball and it’s not his strength."

However, Ian Wright was full of praise for Wolverhampton Wanderers' performance against United.

"Unbelievable (from Wolves). When you look at the way they played, they were resolute from the back, the midfield were very tight, the forwards – especially (Daniel) Podence – very good today."

Manchester United suffered their first defeat under Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers was their first loss under Ralf Rangnick. The Red Devils had previously won three and drawn once under the new interim manager.

Manchester United were outplayed by Wolves at Old Trafford. Portuguese midfielder Joao Moutinho netted an 82nd minute winner to secure all three points for Bruno Lage's side.

The Red Devils have already lost six Premier League matches so far this season.

As things stand, Manchester United are seventh in the Premier League standings, having amassed 31 points from 19 matches. The defeat has slightly damaged their chances of finishing inside the top four.

Even if Manchester United win their remaining game in hand, they will not be able to overtake Arsenal in the standings. Mikel Arteta's side currently occupy the final Champions League spot in the table.

