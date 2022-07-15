“I can’t see the manager wanting to sell a talent like that for no reason” – Frank McAvennie says Arsenal wanting to sell player could be because ‘he doesn’t mix with anyone’

Former Scottish top-flight winner Frank McAvennie believes Arsenal's reported intention to sell goalkeeper Bernd Leno is largely down to the player himself. He stated that the German perhaps doesn't have the same bond with the squad.

As per talkSPORT (via Football Insider), Leno is 'desperate' to leave the Emirates this summer. The German has reportedly held talks with Fulham, but the newly-promoted side are unwilling to fork out £11 million for his services.

The report added that Leno has requested his current club to lower their asking price. He believes Mikel Arteta's side should do so as a 'mark of respect' for his service over the last four years for the Premier League giants. Leno has notably traveled with the Gunners for their preseason tour in the USA.

McAvennie believes the 30-year-old will play in a couple of matches on the tour. He provided his reasons for the same during a conversation with Football Insider:

“He’s going to be playing in a couple of friendlies so people can have a look at him. If he says to the manager 'I want to stay,' then there’s no better time to have a look at him than when you go away on a preseason trip.’’

The former West Ham United and Celtic striker added:

“The bond the players get with the coaching staff, going away for a week or a couple of weeks, that bonding session does you for the whole season. Leno might want to play but he’s not part of the team because he doesn’t mix with anyone. I think he’s a talent, I think the only reason they would sell him is if he wanted to go.’’

McAvennie believes Arsenal won't sell Leno for no other reason and stated:

“He’s got to make up his mind. I can’t see the manager wanting to sell a talent like that for no reason. You don’t know what’s going on behind closed doors because he’s a talent so I don’t know why they’d sell a talent like that unless he’s going to be out of favour.’’

He concluded:

“If so, they’ve still got to get him fit in pre-season. If he’s out of favour then it doesn’t matter what he does in preseason that won’t change, he won’t play at the start of the season. They might have him over there and play him just to get him sold.’’

It is worth noting that Leno's current contract at Arsenal expires next summer.

Bernd Leno has slipped down the pecking order at Arsenal

Leno notably started Arsenal's first three Premier League games last season. However, he was soon usurped by newly-signed Aaron Ramsdale, whose consistent performances made him the Gunners' first-choice No. 1.

This meant Leno ended the season with just eight appearances across all competitions in which he kept three shutouts. Arsenal notably added USA international Matt Turner to their ranks this summer. This could further limit the German's already meager playing time.

