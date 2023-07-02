“I can’t speak highly enough of him” - Arsenal star heaps praises on Declan Rice amid transfer speculations

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has heaped praise on Declan Rice, who is believed to be closing in on a move to the Emirates. Rice has been the Gunners' top target this summer and the club are reportedly keen to complete the deal as early as possible.

As per football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal and West Ham have agreed upon a £105 million transfer fee for the English midfielder. The two clubs are now discussing the payment structure before making the move official.

Speaking to The Sun, Smith Rowe praised Rice, pointing out that the latter gives his all in training. The duo have represented England's senior team once together during a friendly with Ivory Coast.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him. I remember my first camp and I was surprised with how good he actually was. He was the best in training. Just his level, intensity, technically, everything he was doing. A real leader and still so young. He was really, really good,” Smith Rowe said.

Manchester City were also interested in signing Rice but Arsenal made a bigger bid to convince the Hammers.

Emile Smith Rowe to stay at Arsenal

An Arsenal youth product, Emile Smith Rowe spent the majority of the 2022/23 season on the sidelines as the team went toe to toe with Manchester City for the Premier League title. He made just 15 appearances across competitions as a groin surgery forced him to sit out.

Due to his reduced appearances and the form of Martin Odegaard, Smith Rowe was linked with an Arsenal exit. However, while in conversation with The Sun, he stressed that his future lies at the Emirates.

He said:

“Arsenal are my club and I’m not going to give up until [Arteta] says he doesn’t want me.”

The 22-year-old still has three years left on his contract with the north London club. In all, he has made 96 appearances for the club, scoring 18 and assisting 11 goals.

Poll : 0 votes