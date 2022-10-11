"I can’t speak highly enough of him" - Roy Keane explains what makes Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo an all-time great 

Roy Keane has hailed Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for his 'longevity' following the forward's 700th of his career at club level.

The Portuguese became the first player in history to reach the landmark when he fired a low shot past Jordan Pickford to score his team's winner against Everton on Sunday (October 9).

The strike at Goodison Park was Ronaldo's first Premier League goal of the season and came just 15 minutes after he was brought on for the injured Anthony Martial. Former Manchester United captain Keane, who played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo during his first spell in England, has heaped praise on the Portugal captain.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Keane explained why he was so impressed by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. He stated (as per The Independent):

“He’s been doing this stuff for 20-odd years. [He’s an] amazing player. The longevity is key. That is what makes him great - the amount of goals he’s scored, the different leagues. When he first started off, he was a wide player, he wasn’t probably a natural goalscorer."

"But as the years have gone on, he has improved in every aspect of his game. His desire, he’s 37 and even his goal record for United is fantastic. Everything about him when he first came to United at 17, he had that hunger, that desire. I can’t speak highly enough of him.”

Roy Keane hails Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo for adapting his game

Ronaldo has endured a tough start to the campaign, starting just one of Manchester United's first eight Premier League games. His goal against Everton was just his second of the season.

However, Keane has highlighted how the forward has adapted his game. The former Republic of Ireland midfielder proclaimed:

“He is a student of the game, he is always wanting to learn. His record at international level is fantastic, he’s done it with his country, won a major trophy. The way he has learned his trade: as he has got older, you could see him change his game."

"When he was younger, he was a dribbler and was about beating players, but as he got older, he realized ‘I’m not getting involved in that.' He’s just getting on the end of stuff with that football intelligence, a lot of one-touch finishing."

Keane concluded:

"Even his mentality to come back to Manchester United. He’s shown a real desire to come back and do well for the club. I give him real credit for that.”

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano

What a beautiful number we’ve achieved together!

Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, clubs, family & friends and of course my fans.

United we continue! 🏽 𝟕𝟎𝟎 𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬.What a beautiful number we’ve achieved together!Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, clubs, family & friends and of course my fans.United we continue! 𝟕𝟎𝟎 𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬. What a beautiful number we’ve achieved together!Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, clubs, family & friends and of course my fans.United we continue! 🙏🏽 https://t.co/oYWo766Xcl

Poll : 0 votes