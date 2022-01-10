“I can’t tell you how much” – Ian Wright reveals his ‘dislike’ for Manchester United legend Roy Keane on live TV

Arsenal legend Ian Wright, on Sunday, revealed his dislike for Manchester United legend Roy Keane during their playing days. Both former players had stellar careers with their respective clubs, and are now football pundits.

During a pre-match show before Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round, Wright spoke to ITV about Keane. He revealed how tough it was to face Manchester United back then, but also said that the games were quite 'amazing'.

Wright said:

"That's the thing, we can stand here and chat and have a laugh... but I can't tell you how much I disliked Roy back in the day. They were so good, it was so hard to beat them. But you can't beat those games. I was watching one the other day with Gary Neville; it was an amazing game."

Wright and Keane have developed a good friendship now. They are often seen watching football or hanging out together. However, as revealed by Wright, that wasn't the case during their playing days. The Manchester United man also made a 'losers' medal' jibe on Wright, which the Arsenal legend didn't like.

ITV Football @itvfootball



Roy Keane isn't pulling any punches after that first-half display



@EmiratesFACup | @Arsenal | @NFFC "They look like Real Madrid but they're playing like a pub team"Roy Keane isn't pulling any punches after that first-half display "They look like Real Madrid but they're playing like a pub team" 😡Roy Keane isn't pulling any punches after that first-half display🏆 @EmiratesFACup | @Arsenal | @NFFC https://t.co/36GzLw6n3D

Wright added on the show:

"I see him as my friend now, but like I say, when we played, I didn’t like him. I didn’t like him at all. I remember when I won my Premier League medal, when the camera came in, I remember saying 'Roy Keane winners medal' because Roy Keane one time said to me ‘Wrighty, you’ve got a cabinet full of losers' medals!'"

He added:

“It’s the kind of comment I would have said to him if the shoe was on the other foot. But when he said it, it hurts you, but I was laughing deep down because it’s a killer, it finishes you, bam. Even when I reminded him, he said 'nah, I didn’t say that’. I said, ‘Roy, it’s not something you forget!'”

Manchester United take on Aston Villa in their FA Cup opener

Manchester United are coming off a loss in the Premier League against Wolverhampton Wanderers. They were dominated all over the pitch, eventually getting undone by a Joao Moutinho goal at Old Trafford.

They now face Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday at Old Trafford. United will look to return to winning ways, and also put up a good performance. The winner of this game will face Middlesbrough in the fourth round.

Also Read Article Continues below

Manchester United will again face Aston Villa in the Premier League a few days later, on Saturday. United are seventh in the league, four points off fourth-placed Arsenal. They need a win to keep their top-four hopes alive.

Edited by Bhargav