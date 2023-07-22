Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs' father, Danny Giggs, has sharply criticized his own son, calling him a 'womaniser' and a 'rat' following his affair with Natasha Lever.

The Welsh player has attained a lot of respect on the ground playing for Manchester United. However, his personal life has always been filled with controversies and velitations.

Remembering the time when Ryan Giggs was exposed for having an affair with his brother's wife, Natasha, his father, Danny Giggs, revealed his reaction to reading the news in the paper.

"The rat. I can’t understand how anyone could do that to his brother. I read about it in a Sunday paper, jumped in my car, and zoomed up the M4 towards Manchester. God knows what I’d have done to him, but it wouldn’t have been nice," said Danny.

As a result of the differences between the father and the son, they haven't been in touch for many years.

The infamous scandal that resulted in sourness in the whole family started in 2003 when Ryan Giggs and his brother's wife, Natasha Lever, got into an affair. Consequently, their eight-year-long relationship was revealed in 2011, and it came as a shock to everyone who was connected to the world of football.

Talking about Ryan Giggs' recent acquittal by a court, Danny Giggs stated that his son is a 'womaniser' but not a criminal.

"He is a womaniser, no doubt about that, but it doesn’t make him guilty of assault. I’m pleased he’s been cleared of that," said Danny Giggs.

As the former Manchester United star has now been cleared of all the charges, he's looking forward to making a return to the sport.

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs is looking forward to a coaching return

Ryan Giggs

Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs is eyeing a potential return as the coach of the Wales international team after he stepped down from the position in July last year.

Giggs was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Kate Greville, in his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, in 2020. In addition to that, the former football star was accused of attacking his sister, Emma Greville, on the same date, which was November 1, 2020.

However, no evidence was found against Giggs, and it took three years before the Manchester United legend got cleared of the charges.

"His intention is to resume his managerial and coaching career. He's got unfinished business in the game. The last three years, his life has been put on hold, but he's a huge football man."

As the Welshman got acquitted by the court, his lawyer stated that Giggs has some unfinished business in the game and also called him a "huge football man."