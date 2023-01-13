“I can’t wait” - Arsenal star makes confident prediction about Gunners ahead of north London derby against Tottenham 

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is looking forward to his team's Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on January 15 and is confident that the in-form Gunners will do well.

Smith Rowe made his first appearance for Arsenal since September when he came on as a substitute and played 15 minutes during their FA Cup third-round clash against Oxford United.

The 22-year-old has played only five games for the Gunners this season. He underwent surgery for a groin issue after the Gunners' 3-1 Premier League defeat to Manchester United in September.

Arteta's team are set to take on Tottenham in a crucial Premier League clash. The Gunners are currently leading the league table and a win in the North London Derby would provide a massive boost to the team.

Speaking after the 3-0 win against Oxford United, Smith Rowe told the media (via Sport BIBLE):

"I can’t wait and the lads can’t wait as well. I am sure we will do well. I think it would be massive for us and it couldn’t come at a better time, We are feeling really good at the moment. All the boys know what it means to play in these kinds of games. We are all going to rest up now and get ready for it."

Smith Rowe also spoke about how he's "itching" to be involved with the first team again. He added:

"I've been itching to get out there and play with the boys. I hope I can make an impact and I hope we can have a great rest of the season."

Arteta, however, is keen to take a cautious approach with the player. He doesn't want to rush him back into action. The Spaniard recently said:

“He’s been out for a while now. He needs some time to get back to speed, We really need him and we’re going to welcome him with both arms, because he’s a really important player for us. We need him fit on the pitch."

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is in great form ahead of Tottenham clash

Oxford United v Arsenal: Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Eddie Nketiah has been shining for Arsenal in Gabriel Jesus' absence. He bagged a brace against Oxford United, taking his goal tally for the season up to seven.

The 23-year-old has scored four goals in his last four appearances for the Gunners. His performances have, to an extent, allayed the fears of Arsenal supporters who suspected Jesus' injury could derail their title challenge.

Mikel Arteta lauded the player after the game against Oxford, saying:

"He showed great composure. He is a great finisher and the timing of his runs as well. The decision making to wait to the last moment shows his quality. It's not only that - his understanding, his work rate I think is getting better and better. And I'm really happy with him."

