"I can’t wait to get started" - Luis Suarez speaks out after joining former teammate Lionel Messi's club Inter Miami

Inter Miami have completed the blockbuster signing of former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, reuniting him with close friend Lionel Messi at the DRV PNK Stadium. The Uruguayan striker becomes the first major signing of the winter by the Herons as they look to strengthen their squad.

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in July 2023 after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired, and rumors began to fly of more signings. The club made it clear that they intended to sign some big names from around the world to make their team among the best in the MLS.

Former Liverpool star Luis Suarez is the newest face at the club after signing a one-year deal with the Herons, with an option for a further year. The Uruguayan striker has said that he is excited to join the club and cannot wait to win more trophies with the club.

He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I’m very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami.

“I can’t wait to get started, and I’m ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great Club a reality”.

Suarez joins the club after a stellar season in the Brasileirao Serie A with Gremio. The 36-year-old scored 17 goals and provided 11 assists for the side as they finished second behind Endrick's Palmeiras. Suarez was also named Player of the Season.

The former Uruguay international will find many familiar faces in Florida, including former Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets and defender Jordi Alba. The quartet of Lionel Messi, Busquets, Alba, and Suarez played together from 2014 to 2020 in the colors of Barcelona.

Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami secure huge Luis Suarez transfer

Inter Miami failed to make the MLS Cup playoffs this year after a mediocre start to the season under Phil Neville cost them dearly. The club signed Lionel Messi and resolved to build a stronger team to allow their new captain to thrive.

Following the conclusion of the regular season, Inter Miami allowed striker Josef Martinez to leave the club as they declined to renew his contract. This left an opening for a new signing to be made to fill the position vacated by the Venezuelan, and Luis Suarez was the choice.

In the Uruguayan, the Herons have procured the services of a certified goalscorer with the uncanny ability to fashion chances out of nothing. For such a young and talented roster, having the experienced duo of Suarez and Messi leading the line will certainly improve their title prospects greatly.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Arsenal and other GW 18 fixtures! Click here