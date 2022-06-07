“I can do more there” – Manchester United star suggests Erik ten Hag should play him in his ‘favourite position’ next season

Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga has revealed his favorite position and believes Erik ten Hag should look to play him there next season.

Elanga, 20, enjoyed a breakout season at Old Trafford, making 37 appearances, scoring eight goals and contributing five assists for the Red Devils.

He managed to usurp Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho to become former interim manager Ralf Rangnick's first-choice right winger last season.

But he has revealed what his preferred position is whilst away on international duty with Sweden, where he scored in their recent 2-1 defeat to Norway in the UEFA Nations League.

Elanga came on as a second-half substitute in the loss and excelled on the left-hand side of Sweden's attack.

Alluding to how he prefers to play on the left, he told Fotbollskanalen:

“It suits me very well."

He continued:

“At United I play a lot on the right but now I get the chance to play on the left, that is my favourite position. I can do more there. I can go both inside on the pitch and also the outside.”

Jadon Sancho was predominantly used as Manchester United's left winger throughout last campaign.

The English forward didn't enjoy the best of debut seasons at Old Trafford following a £76.5 million move from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Sancho, 22, managed five goals and three assists in 38 appearances for the Red Devils.

Elanga's comments are intriguing as Erik ten Hag looks to rebuild what has been a broken United side that finished outside the top four last season.

The Red Devils were also linked with Ajax right-winger Antony during the early stages of Ten Hag's arrival at the club (per GiveMeSport).

But United's links with the Brazilian forward may be ignored as other key areas of the squad are in much more need of attending to in the transfer window.

Manchester United need to attend to other areas of their squad

Frenkie de Jong continues to be linked with United

Manchester United are being heavily linked with a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

SPORT reports that the Red Devils believe a deal can be done for the Dutchman, but Ten Hag needs to convince his former Ajax midfielder to make the move.

Meanwhile, Jurrien Timber continues to be touted with a move to Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the next few days will be crucial in Manchester United's attempts to bring the Ajax defender to the club.

