"I can understand some people having doubts" - Liverpool superstar calls for more signings after summer clearout

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has raised a pertinent point as the 2023-24 Premier League season is set to start in a matter of days. The Anfield faithful are experiencing a number of concerns, fueled by the vulnerabilities of the Reds' defensive setup.

Jurgen Klopp's side are poised to embark on their league campaign, locked in an encounter with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this Sunday.

Despite the exhibition of attacking prowess in pre-season friendlies, scoring 18 goals in five games, the failure to preserve a clean sheet is disconcerting. A disquieting total of 11 goals conceded during the same interval underscores the anxieties concerning Liverpool's rearguard.

The mercurial midfield, long commanded by Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, has been diminished, with both players seeking new horizons in Saudi Arabia.

The squad seems hollow, due to the departures of James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. These resonate as major absences, not just on the pitch, but as important personas in the dressing room.

Consequently, apprehensions have swelled amongst the Reds' faithful, and when asked about their concerns, Van Dijk remarked (via LiverpoolEcho):

"Yeah, I can definitely understand it in some ways. But I’m not a very negative person, so obviously it’s not in my mind to think like that."

"But obviously when a lot of players are leaving, when your captain is leaving, your vice-captain is leaving, and at the moment there are only two incomings, and the way we have been playing - in possession really good, but defensively when you concede goals it’s not as good - I can understand some people having doubts."

The Liverpool captain provided some hope, adding:

"But the most important thing as we’ve seen over the years is the consistency, as a group, everyone in the squad. Let’s see if more players are coming in, and then we have to be ready again for a long season..."

The twilight of the summer transfer window casts elongated shadows over Anfield. Liverpool have signed just two players so far - Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

They will hope they can sign at least Romeo Lavia from Southampton before the Premier League's curtain opens.

Liverpool continue their pursuit of Romeo Lavia

Liverpool's resolute quest for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia saw their third bid, valiantly worth £46 million, meet rejection. As reported by This Is Anfield, discussions persist, with some anticipation of a potential breakthrough.

Southampton have been immovable in their valuation stance, and are said to uphold a £50 million price tag for Lavia. The Reds remain in an ever-persistent pursuit of a mutual agreement. They have fervently submitted offers of £37 million, £41 million, and most recently, £46 million.

Sky Sports have revealed that the 19-year-old is absent from Southampton's ensemble, as they engage Gillingham in the Carabao Cup on August 8. A further note from Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealed Lavia's exclusion from morning training sessions.

His representatives, it is believed, are currently undergoing deliberations behind closed doors and want to finalize the move to Anfield.