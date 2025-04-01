“I can understand in wanting to do it” - Paul Scholes highlights 2 reasons why Trent Alexander-Arnold is leaving Liverpool for Real Madrid

Football pundit Paul Scholes believes Trent Alexander-Arnold's reported decision to leave Liverpool for Real Madrid is fair given the status of the two clubs. The Manchester United legend opined that the right-back might not have the confidence that the Reds would continue to dominate for years to come.

Speaking on The Overlap, Scholes stated that Real Madrid were in a better position than Liverpool in terms of challenging for trophies. He believes that the Spanish giants are likely to win the league and more UEFA Champions League trophies than the Reds in the next decade. He said (via TBR Football):

“I try and imagine it as if it it was one of our players growing up and we were a dominant team. We felt for a long time that we could go on and win leagues and challenge for European Cups, probably didn’t work out as well as we wanted and I don’t think any of us would want to go, I really don’t. I think if you talk about the Manchester United team and somebody came in, then yeah, good luck, you deserve to go. I think Trent’s possibly looking at Liverpool thinking, they’re a really good team, don’t get me wrong, they’re going to win the Premier League.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s going to be a dominant team though for years to come. You might disagree with that, I don’t know but it doesn’t feel like that at this point. It still feels like there’s some issues at Liverpool, obviously with Trent, with [Virgil] Van Dijk and Mo Salah and you still think there’s a bit of work to do. So, I think that’s the main difference, go to Real Madrid, Real Madrid are going to win the leagues, they are probably going to win European Cups for the next 10 years so I can understand in wanting to do it from that point of view.”

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are also in a similar situation to Trent Alexander-Arnold, and are yet to sign a new deal at Liverpool. The trio are in the final two months of their respective contracts with the club.

Has Trent Alexander-Arnold decided to leave Liverpool for Real Madrid?

Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly ended contract talks with Liverpool and is set to leave this summer. The Englishman has not agreed terms with Real Madrid but is said to be close to an agreement.

Sky Sports have reported that the right-back was offered a lenghty contract by the Reds with a massive increase in wages. However, he has decided to turn down the offer as he is set on leaving the club.

The Englishman looks set to earn a reported €15 million per season once he agrees terms with Real Madrid. He is also set to get a stunning signing-on bonus as he is moving on a free transfer.

