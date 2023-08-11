“I captain myself all season” - Liverpool superstar Mo Salah makes hilarious FPL ‘bonus points’ claim 

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah made a hilarious claim about his FPL team. The Fantasy Premier League is a simulation game where fantasy managers earn points based on how the players they pick perform.

The game has participants from across the globe, and Salah is one of them. The Egyptian attacker has now revealed that he makes himself the captain of his FPL team throughout the season.

Considering Ssalah's goalscoring exploits since arriving at Anfield, one can imagine that the player gets a decent return. Speaking on the same, Salah said (via SPORTBible0:

"I reckon I'll get the most goals and bonus points! I captain myself all season."

Salah joined the Merseysiders in 2017 and has scored 186 goals and provided 79 assists in 305 games across competitions. Even as the Reds only managed a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League last season, Salah ended the campaign with 19 league goals.

It's quite clear that the Egyptian can fetch a positive return in your FPL team.

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah's agent plays down Saudi Pro League transfer talks

Ramy Abbas Issa, the agent of Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah, has dismissed notions that the player will move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad this summer.

Reports percolated that Salah has an offer to join the Saudi Pro League club, with last season's SPL champions offering the Egyptian attacking sensation a salary of £155 million for two years.

Moreover, the Jeddah-based team were also reportedly ready to offer the Merseysiders a transfer fee of £60 million. Issa, though, played down the speculations, tweeting:

"Neither Mohamed nor I discussed this with anyone."

The SPL has had a surge in popularity recently with superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez in the Middle East.

Salah's former Red teammates, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Fabinho have also completed moves to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Salah, though, remains committed to Liverpool. After a below-par Premier League campaign last term, Jurgen Klopp's team will look to return to the top four, and their Egyptian attacker will again be expected to be the talisman in attack.