"I don't care" - Barcelona attacker hits back at critics after scoring in 4-2 Real Betis win

Joao Felix has hit back at his critics after he scored in the 90th minute to help Barcelona secure a 4-2 win against Real Betis on Sunday, January 21.

Felix joined the Blaugrana on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid over the summer. Despite clearly displaying his affection for the badge, he has come under criticism in recent weeks for his poor form.

The 24-year-old was named on the bench to face Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin in their La Liga clash. Ferran Torres scored an exceptional hattrick (21', 48, 90+2'), while Isco netted a brace for the hosts (56', 59').

Felix was subbed on in the 81st minute for Pau Cubarsi as Barcelona searched for a winner. The Portugal international found the back of the net nine minutes later, curling the ball into the bottom-left corner.

Following the game, Felix said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I’m used to people talking about me. When I play and when I don’t, someone always says something, but I don’t care. I have confidence in myself and when I’m on the pitch I try to do my best. After so many years of the same thing, the best thing is not to look or listen.”

Felix has now netted seven goals and provided five assists in 26 appearances across all competitions this season.

How did Barcelona fare against Real Betis in their La Liga clash?

Barcelona left it late to dismantle Real Betis 4-2 away from home on Sunday. They are now third in the La Liga standings with 44 points from 20 games, eight points behind leaders Girona.

Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed:

Xavi Hernandez's side dominated possession with 65 percent of the ball. They also attempted a total of 578 passes, with an accuracy of 87 percent. In contrast, Real Betis had 35 percent possession and attempted 315 passes with an accuracy of 82 percent.

Despite having less possession, Real Betis looked more dominant in attack. The hosts landed a total of 14 shots, with five being on target. On the other hand, Barcelona had 11 shots in total, with four being on target.