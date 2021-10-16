"I care more about the club's project" - Barcelona youngster Pedri on his €1 billion release clause

Barcelona wonderkid Pedro González or more commonly known as Pedri, has stated that he cares more about the club's future endeavors and winning trophies than having one of the biggest release clauses in world football.

Pedri said that having such a massive release clause of €1 billion means that Barcelona have trust in him to do well in the future. Speaking at his contract extension press conference at the Nou Camp, Pedri said (via Marca):

"The clause is an indication of what the club is betting on you. I care more about the club's project than the clause. Being at this club I aspire to win everything every season."

Pedri also expressed his happiness at signing a new long-term deal with Barcelona. The 18-year-old midfielder firmly believes the Catalan giants will bounce back from their recent slumber.

Pedri also wished luck to his former side Las Palmas, who are themselves struggling at the moment. Pedri added:

"It's a very happy day for me, my hope is to be here for many years, it's true that it's a difficult moment right now, but this (Barcelona) is the best club in the world. It will bounce back and achieve many things, although now I want to remember my friends from Las Palmas, because they're going through a difficult time. I'm very happy to sign until 2026 and I hope there will be more years."

Pedri signed a new long-term contract with Barcelona earlier this week. The 18-year-old midfielder has a new five-year contract until the summer of 2026 with a massive €1 billion release clause.

Pedri has established himself as one of the most important players in Barcelona's first-team despite his tender age. The Olympic silver-medalist played 52 times for Barcelona in his debut season and scored four goals.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Pedri: “Barcelona are the best club in the world and we’ll be back. I signed until 2026, but I hope it will be for many more years to come”. 🔵🔴 #FCB Pedri: “Barcelona are the best club in the world and we’ll be back. I signed until 2026, but I hope it will be for many more years to come”. 🔵🔴 #FCB https://t.co/ernqOCa9FH

Barcelona can build their team around youngsters like Pedri

Barcelona are currently in the rebuilding phase following the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain. Despite their financial woes, Barcelona have some of the finest youngsters in Spanish football around whom they can build a team for the future.

There are some exceptional youngsters at Barcelona at the moment, which include the likes of Ansu Fati, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Nico, Sergino Dest and Ronald Araujo.

The current crop of Barcelona youngsters could replicate the success achieved by the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Pedro, Xavi and Andres Iniesta who were all La Masia graduates.

Also Read

Despite their current struggles, Barcelona's future looks extremely bright due to the talent at their disposal.

total Barça @totalBarca Gavi

Pedri

AnsuSpain’s future comes from FC Barcelona. Gavi

Pedri

AnsuSpain’s future comes from FC Barcelona. https://t.co/U9h90nB9Jv

For more Football related daily news & updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page now.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava