"I don't care if I go to jail. My kids have enough money. I'm gonna f**k you up" - John Arn Riise recounts bizarre incident when Liverpool teammate attempted to smash him with a golf club

Former Liverpool fullback John Arne Riise recalled a heated incident between teammate Craig Bellamy and himself from way back in 2007. The Norwegian featured on the Filthy Fellas podcast.

He shed light on when things got nasty between him and the Welshman, as the latter showed up with a golf club to beat him up.

The Reds were due to face Barcelona in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash at the Nou Camp. Five days prior to the game, the then Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez had flown the team to Algavre, Portugal to prepare the team.

While the squad was enjoying themselves in a private room at a karaoke bar, some players got drunk, among which was Bellamy. Riise recalled that his Liverpool teammate took to the stage and started shouting:

"Riise's gonna sing! Riise's gonna sing!"

This frustrated the left-back who went up to Bellamy and replied:

"Listen, I'm not fu****g singing, so shut the f**k up, or I'm gonna smash you."

Continuing his narration on the Filthy Fellas podcast, the former Liverpool man said:

"I was rooming with Daniel Agger in the hotel and then I could hear some keys in the door. I thought it might be Agger coming home, but then the lights came on, you know, when you're sleeping and the lights come on? Full on! You can't really see, so I've turned around and there's Bellamy with a golf club in his hands."

The Norwegian then elaborated on how his animated teammate acted. Riise added:

"Bellamy comes in and starts shouting, 'I don't care what happens'. I could see he was not sober! And then he took a swing at my shins. He stood there, 'I don't care if I go to jail. My kids have enough money. I'm gonna f**k you up. Nobody taks to me like this in front of my players'.

However, the Liverpool left-back tried to take hold of the situation and challenged the Welshman to a man-to-man brawl the next morning.

"I said to him, 'Let's meet tomorrow, 9'o clock. Me and you tomorrow!' So he agreed to do that."

When Riise went to Bellamy's room with Agger the next day, he wasn't there. When the Reds forward finally walked in, he didn't look at the fullback. When the matter reached Rafael Benitez, the Spaniard asked them to focus on the clash against Barcelona, which the Reds won.

Ironically, it was the Norwegian's goal, assisted by the Welshman, that gave the English their 2-1 victory at the Nou Camp.

Virgil van Dijk understands why Liverpool signed Benfica striker

The Reds' colossal centre-back spoke about club-record signing Darwin Nunez in a recent interview with The Athletic. He recalled what it was like facing the Uruguayan in last season's UEFA Champions League clash where the striker scored in both legs against Liverpool. Van Dijk said, via Sportbible:

"We saw how good Darwin is when we played against Benfica last season. He’s a very talented striker- one for now and also one for the future. I just remember in the away leg, he tried to target Ibou (Ibrahima Konate) a bit more than me! He did well. He caused a lot of problems for us as a team. Very direct, quick and strong. Hopefully, he’s going to have a fantastic career at Liverpool."

