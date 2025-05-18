"I don't care that you're Messi" - Alexi Lalas slams Inter Miami ace Lionel Messi for referee confrontation after 3-3 draw vs San Jose Earthquakes

Former USMNT international Alexi Lalas has criticized Inter Miami skipper Lionel Messi for aggressively confronting referee Tim Ford following their 3-3 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes. The two sides faced each other in the MLS at the PayPal Stadium on Wednesday, May 14.

Despite taking the lead within the first minute, the Herons' struggles in defense continued as they were held to a frustrating 3-3 draw. Lionel Messi made a brilliant last-ditch run in the 93rd minute, but appeared to be fouled just outside the box following Daniel Munie's sliding tackle.

The Inter Miami superstar immediately demanded a free-kick, only to be denied by Tim Ford. Messi was far from impressed after the final whistle, confronting the latter for his on-field decisions. Moreover, the 37-year-old had to be restrained by San Jose Earthquakes boss Bruce Arena after Ford reportedly threatened to send him off.

During an episode of his State of the Union podcast, Lalas said (via GOAL):

“Yeah, the postgame shenanigans, I thought Bruce Arena handled it well. I mean, he is the home coach. It is his stadium. Obviously, he's a legend when it comes to MLS and pulling Messi. I thought it was a bad look for Messi, to be quite honest with you."

He added:

“I get that you're frustrated, but you signed up for the gig. You're being paid more than anybody in history in terms of, you know, what you are getting for your brand. And then obviously from a practical perspective, what you are being paid. But this is MLS, and we just talked earlier about the parity. Well, there's no more league that has more parity than when it comes to MLS."

Lalas also praised Ford for his refereeing, calling out Lionel Messi for acting like a bully:

“And I loved the way that game was refereed last night. I loved that at times the referee was saying No, you get up. I don't care that you're Messi. You have plenty of deference. You are given the benefit of the doubt. I'm talking to Messi time and time again on the field."

“All right, so every once in a while, no, you're not going to be given that, given the opportunity to take a free kick, you know, get up and get on with it. There's a reason why you are, for a lot of people, the GOAT, because of what you were able to do. But it's just, it's just a bad look. There are times when I like a little bit of fire, and I like anger, and that can be useful. I just thought it made you look smaller and made you look whiny, and it made you look like a bully.”

Lionel Messi was unable to make an impact against the San Jose Earthquakes. Regardless, the Argentine icon has been excellent this season, bagging 10 goals and three assists in 16 appearances across all competitions.

What's next for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in the MLS?

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami were dealt a massive blow after they dropped points once again following their 3-3 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes. The Herons have now won just one game in their last six fixtures across all competitions.

Inter Miami will be aiming to bounce back in their next fixture against Orlando City at the Chase Stadium on Saturday, May 18. Lionel Messi's teammate, Luis Suarez, is expected to feature after returning to full team training earlier this week.

Inter Miami are currently fifth in the MLS Eastern Conference table with 22 points from 12 games, seven points behind leaders Philadelphia.

