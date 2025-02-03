"I don't care what people think" - When Cristiano Ronaldo commented on his rivalry with Lionel Messi 

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo once commented on his rivalry with Lionel Messi. The Portuguese icon claimed he was the best player in the world and doesn't care what others think.

Ronaldo and Messi have dominated football for the past two decades, winning a combined 13 Ballons d'Or titles. Their rivalry was at its peak when the Portuguese played for Real Madrid and the Argentine represented Barcelona.

To date, the argument for the better player between the pair continues to leave fans and pundits at loggerheads. In 2015, Ronaldo claimed he was better than Messi.

Speaking to the BBC, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said (via ESPN):

"In my mind, I'm always the best. I don't care what people think, what they say. In my mind, not just this year but always, I'm always the best."

"It's opinions, I respect the opinions. Maybe in your opinion Messi is better than me, but in my mind I am better than him. So it's simple," Ronaldo added.

At the time of making the above comment, Ronaldo had won three Ballon d'Or awards, while Lionel Messi clinched the honor four times. The former Real Madrid forward went on to win the Ballon d'Or on two other occasions, while the ex-Barca star extended the gap by claiming the award four more times.

When Cristiano Ronaldo suggested that Lionel Messi's World Cup win doesn't put an end to their GOAT rivalry

Cristiano Ronaldo once opined that Lionel Messi's World Cup triumph with Argentina in 2022 did not end the GOAT debate between the two superstars. After Messi guided La Albiceleste to win the holy grail in 2022, several fans and pundits labeled La Pulga as the best to ever play the game, considering that his rival Ronaldo was yet to win the coveted trophy.

Speaking after Argentina's World Cup triumph in 2022, Ronaldo claimed that the GOAT debate between him and Messi would continue as fans will always have their preference despite what each player achieves.

He said (via Football London):

"Even if I win the World Cup that will continue," the 37-year-old said earlier in the month." Some people like me more, some less. It’s like in life, some like blondes, some like brunettes."

Ronaldo continued:

"I have always had to show what I can do year after year. I would love to win this tournament. I’m ambitious but if you tell me I won’t win any more tournaments I would still be happy given all I have won. In the history books all other records will be there. But obviously, a World Cup on the shelf wouldn’t be bad. It would be a dream."

Interestingly, the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry continues to wage on despite both players being in the twilight of their careers. The Argentine (37) is with Inter Miami in the MLS, while the Portuguese (39) plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

