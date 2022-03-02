"I carry it in my heart" - Real Madrid captain Marcelo names ex-teammate who was like an elder brother to him 

Real Madrid defender Marcelo has revealed that Sergio Ramos played the role of a big brother to him in the 14 years they spent together at the club. The former Brazil international addressed many issues in an in-depth interview with El Correo and touched on many different aspects of his career.

When asked about the players that made the most impact on him, the 33-year-old revealed a few names, one of which was Sergio Ramos. He said:

“I have never said it in public but he is like my older brother. He supported me a lot in my career and within the club. I will never forget when he told me to go up with him to put the scarf on Cibeles after winning the Champions League. He was the captain, it was his time. I carry it in my heart.''

Sergio Ramos spent 16 years at Real Madrid. He captained the club from 2015 to 2020 and was part of one of the most successful eras in the club's illustrious history.

Following his departure to PSG in the summer of 2021, leadership duties were passed on to Marcelo. The Brazilian stated that the captain's armband is a big honor to him and said:

''I am very calm in the club of my life. I have it in my head to play here until my son grows up and can play with him. I am the captain of, for me, the best team in the world. I don't think beyond. I would like to retire here, but that does not depend only on me.''

Marcelo is currently in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid and it is unknown if the club plans to extend his deal or not.

Regardless of where he plays next season, Marcelo is a bonafide Real Madrid legend

Marcelo has won everything with Madrid at club level.

Marcelo joined Real Madrid in January 2007 as a teenager and was earmarked to be Roberto Carlos' long-term successor in the side.

The 2002 World Cup winner is arguably the greatest of all time in his position and filling his shoes was no mean feat. However, Marcelo has done justice to the position over the last 15 years and has played a key role in helping the club lift several titles.

So far, the former Fluminense man has made 540 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos. This makes him the second-highest foreign appearance-maker in the club's history behind Karim Benzema.

Marcelo has scored 38 goals for the club and has won 23 major trophies, underlining just how important he is to Los Blancos.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar