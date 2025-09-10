"I carry with me memories that last forever" - Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-teammate sends heartfelt parting message as he leaves Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate Otavio has sent a hearfelt message to Al-Nassr following his departure from the club. The Portuguese midfielder left the Riyadh-based club this month and has already joined Al Qadsiah.

Sharing a post on social media, Otavio thanked Al-Nassr and fans for their support.

"Time has come to say goodby and it's not easy to find the right words. I arrived in a different country, with its own unique culture, and I couldn't have asked for better people to welcome me. Eash of you received me as one of your own and made this experience truly special," wrote Otavio.

He continued:

"This is not the way I would have wished to leave Al Nassr, but football is like that... full of decisions that are sometimes beyond our control. Even though it was not my choice, I respect and accept it, because it is part of this journey."

He concluded:

"I carry with me memories that will last forever and the feeling that I gave everything, on and off the pitch. To the Al Nassr fans, thank you for your constant support and for making me feel part of this family. You have been special in every moment, and you deserve so much more. I wish you all the greatest happiness and a future filled with success. Thank you, Al Nassr."

Al-Nassr already roped in Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman this summer to partner Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane in a new-look attack.

How many times has Otavio shared the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo for Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Otavio.

Otavio has shared the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo 85 times in his career, 72 of which were for Al-Nassr. They won 51 of those games, and contributed six goals together.

The 30-year-old teamed up with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at the Riyadh-based club in the summer of 2023. Unfortunately, the two never won a trophy together for the Saudi side.

Otavio also played alongside the 40-year-old for the national team on 13 occasions, winning 11 and losing two.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, will be hoping for a fresh start this season after significantly improving their roster over the summer. Apart from Felix and Coman, the Saudi Pro League side also signed former Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez to bolster their backline. However, the biggest coup was convincing Cristiano Ronaldo to sign a new deal until 2027 in June this year.

