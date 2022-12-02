"I can't carry on" - Roberto Martinez confirms decision to step down as Belgium manager after 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage exit

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has confirmed that he is no longer the manager of the Red Devils after they crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Martinez's side couldn't even get past the group stage, finishing with just four points from three matches.

A narrow win against Canada in their tournament opener had worrying signs written all over it. Those trademarks magnified after the devastating 2-0 loss against Morocco.

Belgium's fate of qualification was still in their hands as a win against Croatia would have propelled Martinez's side to the last 16 of the tournament. They were held to a goalless draw as Martinez named an experimental lineup for the game.

Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard came off the bench. The Inter Milan striker squandered a few golden opportunities during his cameo appearance.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Thierry Henry consoled Romelu Lukaku after Belgium were knocked out of the World Cup Thierry Henry consoled Romelu Lukaku after Belgium were knocked out of the World Cup 💔 https://t.co/DMbxrgGynu

A 2-1 win for Morocco against Canada sealed the Red Devils' fate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Roberto Martinez told the media after the game that this was his last act as the Belgian national team's manager. He said (via Sportstar):

“That was my last game with the national team, I can’t carry on, It’s the time for me to accept that this is the last game.”

With players like Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Thibaut Courtois, and more in their ranks, this was considered Belgium's golden generation. However, they failed to live up to expectations.

Despite being at the helm for six years, Martinez failed to win a major competition with the team.

What is Roberto Martinez's record as the Belgium manager as he resigns after 2022 FIFA World Cup exit?

Croatia v Belgium: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Roberto Martinez took charge of the Red Devils back in 2016. He remained in charge for 2311 days. The Belgian national team played 79 matches under the former Everton manager.

They won an impressive 56 games, drew 13, and lost 10 of their games under the guidance of Martinez.

B/R Football @brfootball Roberto Martínez has confirmed he is no longer Belgium manager after their World Cup exit Roberto Martínez has confirmed he is no longer Belgium manager after their World Cup exit 🇧🇪 https://t.co/6wI0twnXjY

A third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup has been their best performance under the Spanish instructor.

