"I was caught in the middle there" - Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard reveals reason for exit from Real Madrid

Arsenal and Norway captain Martin Odegaard recently revealed the details behind his exit from Real Madrid, having signed for them as a 16-year-old.

Speaking to Norwegian outlet TV2, Odegaard was candid about his time as a wide-eyed teenager among the champions of Real Madrid.

Ahead of Norway's clash against Spain in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Martin Odegaard was asked in detail about his experiences at Real, especially his departure. He said:

"I was caught in the middle there. I trained with the 'A' team but was not a part of that team. I was seen as the 'little kid' who came up and trained, who perhaps they didn't quite expect to join and play.

"In the second team, I was the one who trained with the 'A' team and only trained with them for a couple of days and played matches. I was really caught in the middle."

Putting the final nail in the coffin, the Norwegian admitted leaving Real Madrid was the best decision for his career ultimately:

"It was perhaps not the best for my relationship with the 'B' team, and in the 'A' team there was a big age difference. I never quite found my place.

"Over time I felt I needed to belong to a team to a greater extent and get my own role and place, where I could settle down. I got a lot of that at Arsenal. It really couldn't have been better."

Having initially joined the Gunners on loan in 2021, the North London club signed Martin Odegaard on a permanent transfer in the same summer for a bargain €35 million from Real Madrid.

He was named the captain of the club by Mikel Arteta midway through his first full season with the club.

Martin Odegaard has since made 117 appearances for Arsenal, bagging 28 goals and providing 16 assists as he aims to win trophies with the club he now calls 'home.'

