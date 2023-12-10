"I would certainly take him" - Pundit urges PL club to sign ex-Manchester United star David de Gea in January

Pundit Jamie Redknapp has made a bold proposition to Newcastle United, asking them to sign former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. This advice comes at a critical moment for Newcastle, following their match against Tottenham Hotspur, which was marred by errors by goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Redknapp, speaking on Sky Sports, did not hide his thoughts about Newcastle's current predicament. After their 4-1 loss on Sunday (December 10), he said (via Geordie Boot Boys):

“I would say so after what he did at Man United last year. How long it would take him to get up to match speed who knows, but I would certainly take him. Nick Pope looks like it could be four or five months when you’ve got a goalkeeper of that quality I would do it rather than wait.”

Nick Pope has had to deal with a shoulder injury that requires surgery, which will sideline him for a significant portion of the season. This loss for the Magpies has left them in the hands of Dubravka, who stumbled against Spurs. His performance was poor, as he was widely seen as the cause of nearly all their four goals, including the penalty, which he conceded.

The suggestion from Redknapp comes amid swirling rumors linking De Gea with a move to Newcastle. The former Manchester United goalkeeper has experience and a proven track record at the highest level of football. These could be just the tonic Newcastle need to revive their poor fortune.

The Spaniard has been a free agent since leaving Manchester United in the summer following the expiration of his contract.

