"I would certainly take it" - Pundit urges Ruben Amorim to make bold decision and sell Manchester United star 

Football pundit Jamie Redknapp has urged Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim to sell captain Bruno Fernandes this summer. He believes this is the ideal time to cash in on the Portuguese midfielder and reinvest in the squad.
Speaking on Sky Sports, Redknapp claimed that Leny Yoro might be the only Manchester United player not on the transfer market this summer. He said (via METRO:
"It tells you everything when you look and go through that squad and think to yourself, how many of them would you not sell this summer? I think apart from Leny Yoro, purely because he hasn’t been there long and he’s a young player, I think every single United player will be up for sale."
When asked if he would sell Fernandes, he added:
"I would right now yeah and I’m a big fan. I think he’s a game-changer but I think if the right money came about and you could then invest into the squad and I think he is a good player, I think he’s a top footballer. He was poor in midweek, but he has been their leading light this year but if the right money were to come available and you can improve your squad. I would certainly take it."
Bruno Fernandes is reportedly a transfer target for Al Hilal and Bayern Munich this summer.
Bruno Fernandes ready to leave Manchester United if the club wants to cash in
Bruno Fernandes left the doors open for an exit from Manchester United after the Europa League final loss to Tottenham Hotspur. He stated that he would not force an exit but would not extend his stay if the club believed it was time to part ways.
"I will be here until the club tells me it is time to leave. I am available to make the club have great days again. The day the club thinks I am too much, or it is time to leave, football is like that and you never know. If the club thinks it is time to leave, because they want to make some money, that is what it is and football is like that sometimes."
Bruno Fernandes was by far the best Manchester United player in the recently concluded season. He scored 19 and assisted 20 goals in 57 matches across competitions.